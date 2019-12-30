Rantoul at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m. Friday
Marshall at Monticello, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Cissna Park at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Unity at Paris, 7 p.m. Friday
St. Thomas More vs. Barry Western (at Taylorville Shootout), 1 p.m. Saturday
Watseka at Milford, 6 p.m. Saturday
Urbana University at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. Friday
Iroquois West at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Blue Ridge at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Sullivan at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (24-16)
PBL
Marshall
SJ-O
Paris
STM
Watseka
Salt Fork
Blue Ridge
Ridgeview
CG/B
After competing in Monticello throughout the previous weekend, PBL enjoys some home cooking with a win over Rantoul.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (29-11)
PBL
Monticello
SJ-O
Paris
STM
Milford
Salt Fork
Iroquois West
Ridgeview
CG/B
It’s always good when nearby nonconference teams meet, like Rantoul and PBL. With the way Trey VanWinkle is playing for the Panthers and with the game in Paxton, PBL comes away with the win.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (26-14)
PBL
Marshall
SJ-O
Paris
STM
Milford
Salt Fork
Iroquois West
Ridgeview
CG/B
PBL has gotten off to a hot start this season and Rantoul is starting to play better basketball. Look for the Eagles to make this game closer than expected.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (26-14)
PBL
Monticello
SJ-O
Paris
Barry Western
Watseka
Salt Fork
Iroquois West
Ridgeview
Sullivan
Two big opportunities for Blue Ridge against quality opponents Iroquois West and Ridgeview. Will be a tough go of it for the Knights.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-12)