Rantoul at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m. Friday

Marshall at Monticello, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Cissna Park at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Unity at Paris, 7 p.m. Friday

St. Thomas More vs. Barry Western (at Taylorville Shootout), 1 p.m. Saturday

Watseka at Milford, 6 p.m. Saturday

Urbana University at Salt Fork, 7 p.m. Friday

Iroquois West at Blue Ridge, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Blue Ridge at Ridgeview, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Sullivan at Cerro Gordo/Bement, 7 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (24-16)

PBL

Marshall

SJ-O

Paris

STM

Watseka

Salt Fork

Blue Ridge

Ridgeview

CG/B

After competing in Monticello throughout the previous weekend, PBL enjoys some home cooking with a win over Rantoul.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (29-11)

PBL

Monticello

SJ-O

Paris

STM

Milford

Salt Fork

Iroquois West

Ridgeview

CG/B

It’s always good when nearby nonconference teams meet, like Rantoul and PBL. With the way Trey VanWinkle is playing for the Panthers and with the game in Paxton, PBL comes away with the win.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (26-14)

PBL

Marshall

SJ-O

Paris

STM

Milford

Salt Fork

Iroquois West

Ridgeview

CG/B

PBL has gotten off to a hot start this season and Rantoul is starting to play better basketball. Look for the Eagles to make this game closer than expected.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (26-14)

PBL

Monticello

SJ-O

Paris

Barry Western

Watseka

Salt Fork

Iroquois West

Ridgeview

Sullivan

Two big opportunities for Blue Ridge against quality opponents Iroquois West and Ridgeview. Will be a tough go of it for the Knights.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (28-12)