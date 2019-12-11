Listen to this article

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Clifton Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Fisher at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Tuscola at Fisher, 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday

Tri-Valley at St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Tolono Unity at Clinton, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Watseka vs. Westville (at Watseka Holiday Tournament), 4:45 p.m. Thu.

Watseka vs. Tri-Point (at Watseka Holiday Tournament), 8:15 p.m. Thursday

Arthur Okaw Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (6-4)

PBL

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJ-O

SJ-O

Unity

Watseka

Tri-Point

ALAH

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers stay undefeated after a couple of wins over the weekend.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (6-4)

PBL

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

St. Joseph-Ogden

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Watseka

Watseka

ALAH

Didn't the basketball season just start? Hard to believe holiday tournaments are right around the corner, but enjoy them. They're the best part of the season outside of the postseason. So head up to Watseka if you've got a chance and see some quality competition.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (5-5)

PBL

PBL

Blue Ridge

Tuscola

SJ-O

SJ-O

Unity

Watseka

Watseka

ALAH

Usually a close game when the Bunnies and Knights get together. Knights

get the edge from me in this one.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (6-4)

PBL

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJO

SJO

Unity

Watseka

Tri Point

ALAH

Rantoul has gotten off to a rough start to the season. A win over conference rival SJO would do a lot to boost the Eagles confidence.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (6-4)

PBL

PBL

Fisher

Tuscola

SJO

SJO

Unity

Watseka

Watseka

ALAH

I'm still mostly in guess mode at this stage of the season. Educated guesses, of course, but they're still mostly a stab in the dark. That said, I'll take Tuscola and Jalen Quinn against almost anybody.