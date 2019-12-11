Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Clifton Central, 7 p.m. Friday
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Fisher at Blue Ridge, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Tuscola at Fisher, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Rantoul at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m. Friday
Tri-Valley at St. Joseph-Ogden, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Tolono Unity at Clinton, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Watseka vs. Westville (at Watseka Holiday Tournament), 4:45 p.m. Thu.
Watseka vs. Tri-Point (at Watseka Holiday Tournament), 8:15 p.m. Thursday
Arthur Okaw Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 6 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (6-4)
PBL
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJ-O
SJ-O
Unity
Watseka
Tri-Point
ALAH
The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Panthers stay undefeated after a couple of wins over the weekend.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (6-4)
PBL
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
St. Joseph-Ogden
St. Joseph-Ogden
Unity
Watseka
Watseka
ALAH
Didn't the basketball season just start? Hard to believe holiday tournaments are right around the corner, but enjoy them. They're the best part of the season outside of the postseason. So head up to Watseka if you've got a chance and see some quality competition.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (5-5)
PBL
PBL
Blue Ridge
Tuscola
SJ-O
SJ-O
Unity
Watseka
Watseka
ALAH
Usually a close game when the Bunnies and Knights get together. Knights
get the edge from me in this one.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (6-4)
PBL
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJO
SJO
Unity
Watseka
Tri Point
ALAH
Rantoul has gotten off to a rough start to the season. A win over conference rival SJO would do a lot to boost the Eagles confidence.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (6-4)
PBL
PBL
Fisher
Tuscola
SJO
SJO
Unity
Watseka
Watseka
ALAH
I'm still mostly in guess mode at this stage of the season. Educated guesses, of course, but they're still mostly a stab in the dark. That said, I'll take Tuscola and Jalen Quinn against almost anybody.