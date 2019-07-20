PAXTON -- The Gibson Area Swim Team won a triangular meet on Saturday in Paxton.
The GAST won with a combined score of 359 1/2 while Rantoul finished second with a score of 352 and the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats finished third with a time of 316 1/2.
On the girls' side, the GAST finished first with a score of 190 1/2 while the PAW finished second with a score of 186 1/2 and Rantoul finished third with a score of 127.
On the boys' side, Rantoul finished first with a score of 225 while GAST finished second with a score of 169 and the PAW finished third with a score of 130.
Naomi Dickey, Alaina McCabe, Brooklyn Kellems and Demi McCullough of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay with a time of 1:41.78 while Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell and Payton Luebchow of the PAW finished second with a time of 1:47.93.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter medley relay, Devani McClatchey, Destani McClatchey, Mackenzie Tavenner, Addison Seggebruch of the PAW finished first with a time of 2:59.03. Ava Lage, Kate Kristensen, Wrigley Maxey and Brooklyn Scribner of the GAST finished second with a time of 3:27.09.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Madeline Royer, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Bailey Bruns of the PAW finished first with a time of 3:01.44 while Addison Kerchenfaut, Kenley Andreae, Hannah Hathaway and Molly Killian of the GAST finished second with a time of 3:05.6.
Katie Piatt and Hadley Gerdes of the PAW finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with times of 29.31 and 31.06 seconds while Sophia Thomsen of the GAST finished second with a time of 30.06 seconds.
Ava Lage and Addison Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, with times of 39.63 and 41.03 seconds. Aubrey Busboom and Joee Royer of the PAW finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 41.91 and 46.15 seconds.
In the girls' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Bailey Bruns and Addison Seggebruch of the PAW finished first and fourth, respectively, with times of 38 and 49.19 seconds while Brooklyn Scribner and Kate Kristensen of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, with times of 40.97 and 41.32 seconds.
Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with a time of 33.56 seconds. Madeline Royer and Kylie Piatt of the PAW finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 37.78 and 42.03 seconds while Kenley Andreae of the GAST finished sixth with a time of 42.69 seconds.
Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished first in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.69 seconds. Brandon Knight and Ashton Goss of the PAW finished third and fifth, respectively, with times of 32.28 and 34.88 seconds while Aaron Kasper of the GAST finished sixth with a time of 35.48 seconds.
Katie Piatt and Hadley Gerdes of the PAW finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with times of 37.25 and 41.6 seconds while Sophia Thomsen of the GAST finished third with a time of 41.93 seconds.
Logan O'Dell of the PAW finished first in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 27.81 while Charlie Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished seconds with a time of 28.37 seconds. Carson Goss of the PAW finished fourth with a time of 33.81 seconds while Evan Killian placed sixth with a time of 44.96 seconds.
Addison Kerchenfaut and Ava Lage of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with times of 52.09 and 54.25 seconds. Joee Royer and Kia Krumwiede of the PAW finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 59.91 seconds and 1:04.09.
Brayden Kief of the PAW finished first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 51.03 seconds while Matthew Duke and Jack Goembel of the GAST finished second and fifth, respectively, with times of 56.82 seconds and 1:18.78.
Kate Kristensen and Wrigley Maxey of the GAST finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with times of 50.07 and 50.81 seconds while Mackenzie Tavenner and Destani McClatchey of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 53.6 and 59.97 seconds.
Carter Dickey and Martise Evans of the GAST finished first and second, respectively, in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with times of 47.38 and 53.55 seconds while Keegan Medlock and Austin Elam of the PAW placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 1:17.81 and 1:34.84.
Sophia Thomsen of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly with a time of 37.84 seconds.
Charlie Kerchenfaut and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished first and second, respectively, with times of 25.31 and 32.22 seconds in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly.
Ava Lage of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 48.18 seconds while Aubrey Busboom and Tanner Graham of the PAW finished second and fifth, respectively, with times of 48.38 and 58 seconds.
Wrigley Maxey and Molly Killian of the GAST finished first and fourth, respectively, in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 40.82 seconds and 1:03.78. Bailey Bruns and Mackenzie Tavenner of the PAW placed second and third, respectively, with times of 42.88 and 58.19 seconds.
Martise Evans and Colin Kristensen of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, with times of 37 and 42.91 seconds in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter butterfly.
Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with times of 37.18 seconds while Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 42.31 and 45.22 seconds.
Isaiah Chatman and Aaron Kasper of the GAST finsihed first and fourth, respectively, in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with times of 33.53 and 40 seconds while Brandon Knight of the PAW finished second with a time of 39.22 seconds.
Hadley Gerdes and Katie Piatt finished first and second, respectively, in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke with times of 34 and 37.84 seconds.
Brilee Little and Alaina McCabe of the GAST finished first and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with a time of 27.1 and 34.34 seconds. Payton Luebchow and Kayleigh Harper of the PAW finished second and sixth, respectively, with times of 27.84 and 34.66 seconds.
In the girls' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke, Addison Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished first with a time of 53.18 seconds while Ryanna Parkins and Tanner Graham of the PAW finished second and third, respectively, with times of 56.16 and 56.88 seconds.
Liam Schnebly and Brayden Kief of the PAW finished first and fourth, respectively, in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with times of 47.54 seconds and 1:05.25. Jack Goembel and Alex Pollard of the GAST finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 1:17.25 and 1:22.5.
Wrigley Maxey of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter backstroke with a time of 43.12 seconds while Addison Seggebruch of the PAW placed second with a time of 43.97 seconds. Devani McClatchey of the PAW finished third with a time of 57.93 seconds while Brooklyn Scribner of the GAST placed fourth with a time of 57.94 seconds.
in the girls' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Naomi Dickey, Demi McCullough, Kolbie Eichelberger and Brooklyn Kellems of the GAST finished first with a time of 1:30.15 while Payton Luebchow, Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell and Ryleigh O'Dell of the PAW finished second with a time of 1:41.31.
Kia Krumwiede, Tanner Graham, Joee Royer and Aubrey Busboom of the PAW finished first in the girls' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:10.97.
In the boys' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel, Alex Pollard and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished first with a time of 3:28.75 while Carson Goss, Keegan Medlock, Brayden Kief and Logan O'Dell of the PAW finished second with a time of 3:29.37.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay, Ava Lage, Kate Kristensen, Brooklyn Kellems and Wrigley Maxey of the GAST finished first with a time of 2:39.75 while Addison Seggebruch, Mackenzie Tavenner, Devani McClatchey and Destani McClatchey of the PAW finished second with a time of 3:02.53.
In the girls' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer and Bailey Bruns of the PAW finished first with a time of 2:40.91 while Kenley Andreae, Addison Kerchenfaut, Molly Killian and Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished second with a time of 2:49.72.
Evan Killian, Jude Killian, Charlie Kerchenfaut and Ashton Lage of the GAST finished second in the boys' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay with a time of 2:36.66.
Aubrey Busboom, Joee Royer, Tanner Graham and Kia Krumwiede of the PAW finished second in the girls' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay with a time of 3:33.63.
In the boys' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay, Carson Goss, Brayden Kief, Logan O'Dell and Keegan Medlock of the PAW finished second with a time of 3:51.47. Alex Pollard, Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished third with a time of 4:22.16.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay, Aaron Kasper, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman and Martise Evans of the GAST finished second with a time of 2:36.91 while Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight and Liam Schnebly of the PAW finished third with a time of 2:49.16.
Caden Duley and Brendan Blangin of the PAW finished second and third, respectively, with times of 27.38 and 32.28 seconds while Jude Killian and Collins McCullough of the GAST finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 48.97 and 54.26 seconds.
In the girls' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle, Brilee Little and Demi McCullough of the GAST finished second and fifth, respectively, with times of 20.03 and 22.91 seconds. Ryleigh O'Dell and Alyssa Hahn of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 22.1 and 22.87 seconds.
Kasen Defries and Evan Killian of the GAST finished second and sixth, respectively, in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with times of 20.94 and 31.62 seconds. Carson Goss and Logan O'Dell of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 21.43 and 22.82 seconds.
Liam Schnebly and Brayden Kief of the PAW finished second and third, respectively, in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle with times of 41.12 and 44.32 seconds while Alex Pollard and Jack Goembel of the GAST finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 52.03 and 58.96 seconds.
In the boys' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle, Martise Evans and Carter Dickey of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, with times of 34.03 and 36.78 seconds. Keegan Medlock and Austin Elam of the PAW finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 56.25 seconds and 1:11.57.
In the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke, Ashton Lage and Collins McCullough of the GAST finished second and sixth, respectively, with times of 41.06 and 51.03 seconds while Caden Duley and Brendan Blangin of the PAW finished third and Brendan Blangin finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 41.16 and 44.53 seconds.
Alaina McCabe and Naomi Dickey of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with times of 28.03 and 28.5 seconds while Megan O'Dell and Rylie Landess of the PAW finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 28.51 and 35.71 seconds.
Hannah Hathaway and Kenley Andreae of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with times of 43.87 and 49.91 seconds. Kylie Parkins of the PAW finished fourth with a time of 53 seconds while Anneliese Kerchenfaut of the GAST and Kylie Piatt of the PAW tied for fifth with times of 55.81 seconds each.
Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished second in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 38.12 seconds while Brandon Knight and Ashton Goss of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 43.15 and 44.97 seconds.
Naomi Dickey and Demi McCullough of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with times of 26.87 and 26.9 seconds while Alyssa Hahn and Ryleigh O'Dell of the PAW placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 27.75 and 29.46 seconds.
Liam Schnebly of the PAW finished second in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 53.36 seconds while Matthew Duke and Alex Pollard of the GAST finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 54.9 seconds and 1:15.
Caden Duley and Brendan Blangin of the PAW finished second and fifth, respectively, in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke with times of 37.41 and 50 seconds. Ashton Lage and Jude Killian of the GAST finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 47.75 and 55.12 seconds.
Charlie Kerchenfaut and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished second and fifth, respectively, in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with times of 25.71 and 28.28 seconds. Logan O'Dell and Carson Goss of PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 26.53 and 27.12 seconds.
Evan Killian, Jude Killian, Ashton Lage and Charlie Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished second in the boys' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:28.65.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, Aaron Kasper, Martise Evans, Carter Dickey and Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished second with a time of 2:21.28 while Jordan Walder, Liam Schnebly, Ashton Goss and Brandon Knight of the PAW finished third with a time of 2:35.78.
Ashton Lage and Jude Killian of the GAST finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly with times of 45.25 seconds and 1:28.5.
Colin Kristensen and Carter Dickey of the GAST finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter backstroke with times of 56.21 and 57.34 seconds while Keegan Medlock and Austin Elam of the PAW finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 1:14.84 and 1:34.84.
Madeline Royer and Daiton Piatt of the PAW finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke with times of 47.97 and 51.5 seconds while Kenley Andreae of the GAST finished fifth with a time of 54.22 seconds.
Aaron Kasper of the GAST finished third in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke with a time of 45 seconds while Jordan Walder and Ashton Goss of the PAW finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 45.12 and 47.6 seconds.
At Paxton
Combined team scores
1. Gibson Area Swim Team, 359.5; 2. Rantoul, 352; 3. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 316.5.
Girls team scores
1. Gibson Area Swim Team, 190.5; 2. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 186.5; 3. Rantoul, 127.
Boys team scores
1. Rantoul, 225; 2. Gibson Area Swim Team, 169; 3. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 130.
100-meter medley relay
Boys 8-and-under
1. Rantoul, 2:48.03.
Girls 9-10
1. GAST (Naomi Dickey, Alaina McCabe, Brooklyn Kellems, Demi McCullough), 1:41.78; 2. PAW (Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell, Payton Luebchow), 1:47.93; 3. Rantoul, 2:01.68.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 2:06; 2. GAST (Evan Killian, Jude Killian, Charlie Kerchenfaut, Ashton Lage), 2:36.66.
200-meter medley relay
Girls 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:19.88; 2. PAW (Aubrey Busboom, Joee Royer, Tanner Graham, Kia Krumwiede), 3:33.63.
Boys 11-12
1. Rantoul, 3:39.78; 2. PAW (Carson Goss, Brayden Kief, Logan O'Dell, Keegan Medlock), 3:51.47; 3. GAST (Alex Pollard, Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel, Kasen Defries), 4:22.16.
Girls 13-14
1. PAW (Devani McClatchey, Destani McClatchey, Mackenzie Tavenner, Addison Seggebruch), 2:59.53; 2. GAST (Ava Lage, Kate Kristensen, Wrigley Maxey, Brooklyn Scribner), 3:27.09.
Girls 15-18
1. PAW (Madeline Royer, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Bailey Bruns), 3:01.44; 2. GAST (Addison Kerchenfaut, Kenley Andreae, Hannah Hathaway, Molly Killian), 3:05.6.
Boys 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:28.03; 2. GAST (Aaron Kasper, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman, Martise Evans), 2:36.91; 3. PAW (Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight, Liam Schnebly), 2:49.16.
25-meter freestyle
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAW) 29.31; 2. Sophia Thomsen (GAST) 30.06; 3. Hadley Gerdes (PAW) 31.06; 4. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 32.16; 5. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 46.72.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landen Lewis (RAN) 20.35; 2. Caden Duley (PAW) 27.38; 3. Brendan Blangin (PAW) 32.28; 4. Bradley Isaacs (RAN) 40.22; 5. Jude Killian (GAST) 48.97; 6. Collins McCullough (GAST) 54.25.
Girls 9-10
1. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 18.88; 2. Brilee Little (GAST) 20.03; 3. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAW) 22.1; 4. Alyssa Hahn (PAW) 22.87; 5. Demi McCullough (GAST) 22.91; 6. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 23.22.
Boys 9-10
1. Levi Hurley (RAN) 18.43; 2. Kasen Defries (GAST) 20.94; 3. Carson Goss (PAW) 21.43; 4. Logan O'Dell (PAW) 22.82; 5. Xavier Foster (RAN) 24.43; 6. Evan Killian (GAST) 31.62.
50-meter freestyle
Girls 11-12
1. Ava Lage (GAST) 39.63; 2. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 39.87; 3. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 41.03; 4. Aubrey Busboom (PAW) 41.91; 5. Amber Cox (RAN) 42.06; 6. Joee Royer (PAW) 46.15.
Boys 11-12
1. Caleb Ward (RAN) 40.69; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAW) 41.12; 3. Brayden Kief (PAW) 44.32; 4. Alex Pollard (GAST) 52.03; 5. Noah Hurley (RAN) 52.04; 6. Jack Goembel (GAST) 58.96.
Girls 13-14
1. Bailey Bruns (PAW) 38.0; 2. Brooklyn Scribner (GAST) 40.97; 3. Kate Kristensen (GAST) 41.32; 4. Addison Seggebruch (PAW) 49.19.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 33.62; 2. Martise Evans (GAST) 34.03; 3. Carter Dickey (GAST) 36.78; 4. Micah Correll (RAN) 40.1; 5. Keegan Medlock (PAW) 56.25; 6. Austin Elam (PAW) 1:11.57.
Girls 15-18
1. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 33.56; 2. Peyton Huls (RAN) 33.57; 3. Kennedy Carico (RAN) 37.34; 4. Madeline Royer (PAW) 37.78; 5. Kylie Piatt (PAW) 42.03; 6. Kenley Andreae (GAST) 42.69.
Boys 15-18
1. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 28.69; 2. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 29.81; 3. Brandon Knight (PAW) 32.28; 4. Matthew Correll (RAN) 34.06; 5. Ashton Goss (PAW) 34.88; 6. Aaron Kasper (GAST) 35.48.
25-meter breaststroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Katie Piatt (PAW) 37.25; 2. Hadley Gerdes (PAW) 41.6; 3. Sophia Thomsen (GAST) 41.93; 4. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 48.6; 5. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 50.62.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Brody Wilson (RAN) 32.69; 2. Ashton Lage (GAST) 41.06; 3. Caden Duley (PAW) 41.16; 4. Brendan Blangin (PAW) 44.53; 5. Bradley Isaacs (RAN) 47.19; 6. Collins McCullough (GAST) 51.03.
Girls 9-10
1. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 26.84; 2. Alaina McCabe (GAST) 28.03; 3. Naomi Dickey (GAST) 28.5; 4. Megan O'Dell (PAW) 28.51; 5. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 30.62; 6. Rylie Landess (PAW) 35.71.
Boys 9-10
1. Logan O'Dell (PAW) 27.81; 2. Charlie Kerchenfaut (GAST) 28.37; 3. Levi Hurley (RAN) 29.15; 4. Carson Goss (PAW) 33.81; 5. Xavier Foster (RAN) 34.72; 6. Evan Killian (GAST) 44.96.
50-meter breaststroke
Girls 11-12
1. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 52.09; 2. Josephine Wilson (RAN) 52.91; 3. Ava Lage (GAST) 54.25; 4. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 59.16; 5. Joee Royer (PAW) 59.91; 6. Kia Krumwiede (PAW) 1:04.09.
Boys 11-12
1. Brayden Kief (PAW) 51.03; 2. Matthew Duke (GAST) 56.82; 3. Andrew Peck (RAN) 1:03.05; 4. Carson Lykins (RAN) 1:03.15; 5. Jack Goembel (GAST) 1:18.78.
Girls 13-14
1. Kate Kristensen (GAST) 50.07; 2. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 50.81; 3. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAW) 53.6; 4. Destani McClatchey (PAW) 59.97.
Boys 13-14
1. Carter Dickey (GAST) 47.38; 2. Martise Evans (GAST) 53.44; 3. Micah Correll (RAN) 53.55; 4. Keegan Medlock (PAW) 1:17.81; 5. Austin Elam (PAW) 1:34.84.
Girls 15-18
1. Peyton Huls (RAN) 43.53; 2. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 43.87; 3. Kenley Andreae (GAST) 49.91; 4. Kylie Parkins (PAW) 53.0; 5. Anneliese Kerchenfaut (GAST) 55.81; 5. Kylie Piatt (PAW) 55.81.
Boys 15-18
1. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 36.07; 2. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 38.12; 3. Brandon Knight (PAW) 43.15; 4. Ashton Goss (PAW) 44.97; 5. Sam Miller (RAN) 49.35.
25-meter butterfly
Girls 8-and-under
1. Sophia Thomsen (GAST) 37.84; 2. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 38.25.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landon Lewis (RAN) 27.25; 2. Brody Wilson (RAN) 34.28; 3. Ashton Lage (GAST) 45.25; 4. Jude Killian (GAST) 1:28.5.
Girls 9-10
1. Bella Frerichs (RAN) 26.0; 2. Naomi Dickey (GAST) 26.87; 3. Demi McCullough (GAST) 26.9; 4. Alyssa Hahn (PAW) 27.75; 5. Ryleigh O'Dell (PAW) 29.46; 6. Lorelei Isaacs (RAN) 34.75.
Boys 9-10
1. Charlie Kerchenfaut (GAST) 25.31; 2. Kasen Defries (GAST) 32.22; 3. Charlie Huls (RAN) 33.43; 4. Xavier Foster (RAN) 36.31.
50-meter butterfly
Girls 11-12
1. Ava Lage (GAST) 48.18; 2. Aubrey Busboom (PAW) 48.38; 3. Amber Cox (RAN) 48.5; 4. Lyla Frerichs (RAN) 57.0; 5. Tanner Graham (PAW) 58.0.
Boys 11-12
1. Caleb Ward (RAN) 47.12; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAW) 53.36; 3. Matthew Duke (GAST) 54.9; 4. Alex Pollard (GAST) 1:15; 5. Nathaniel Isaacs (RAN) 1:25.45.
Girls 13-14
1. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 40.82; 2. Bailey Bruns (PAW) 42.88; 3. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAW) 58.19; 4. Molly Killian (GAST) 1:03.78.
Boys 13-14
1. Martise Evans (GAST) 37.0; 2. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 37.65; 3. Colin Kristensen (GAST) 42.91.
Girls 15-18
1. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 37.18; 2. Kennedy Carico (RAN) 41.09; 3. Daiton Piatt (PAW) 42.31; 4. Madeline Royer (PAW) 45.22.
Boys 15-18
1. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 33.53; 2. Brandon Knight (PAW) 39.22; 3. Matthew Correll (RAN) 39.38; 4. Aaron Kasper (GAST) 40.0; 5. Sam Miller (RAN) 41.41.
25-meter backstroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Hadley Gerdes (PAW) 34.0; 2. Katie Piatt (PAW) 37.84; 3. Annaliese Hurley (RAN) 57.72.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landen Lewis (RAN) 26.47; 2. Caden Duley (PAW) 37.41; 3. Brody Wilson (RAN) 43.5; 4. Ashton Lage (GAST) 47.75; 5. Brendan Blangin (PAW) 50.0; 6. Jude Killian (GAST) 55.12.
Girls 9-10
1. Brilee Little (GAST) 27.1; 2. Payton Luebchow (PAW) 27.84; 3. Lorelei Isaacs (RAN) 32.81; 4. Evelyn Graham (RAN) 34.03; 5. Alaina McCabe (GAST) 34.34; 6. Kayleigh Harper (PAW) 34.66.
Boys 9-10
1. Levi Hurley (RAN) 24.06; 2. Charlie Kerchenfaut (GAST) 25.71; 3. Logan O'Dell (PAW) 26.53; 4. Carson Goss (PAW) 27.12; 5. Kasen Defries (GAST) 28.28; 6. Charlie Huls (RAN) 28.4.
50-meter backstroke
Girls 11-12
1. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 53.18; 2. Ryanna Parkins (PAW) 56.16; 3. Tanner Graham (PAW) 56.88; 4. Hailie Cox (RAN) 1:00.16; 5. Josephine Wilson (RAN) 1:03.03.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAW) 47.54; 2. Andrew Peck (RAN) 54.9; 3. Carson Lykins (RAN) 58.13; 4. Brayden Kief (PAW) 1:05.25; 5. Jack Goembel (GAST) 1:17.25; 6. Alex Pollard (GAST) 1:22.5.
Girls 13-14
1. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 43.12; 2. Addison Seggebruch (PAW) 43.97; 3. Devani McClatchey (PAW) 57.93; 4. Brooklyn Scribner (GAST) 57.94.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 42.44; 2. Micah Correll (RAN) 55.85; 3. Colin Kristensen (GAST) 56.21; 4. Carter Dickey (GAST) 57.34; 5. Keegan Medlock (PAW) 1:14.84; 6. Austin Elam (PAW) 1:34.84.
Girls 15-18
1. Peyton Huls (RAN) 41.0; 2. Kennedy Carico (RAN) 45.12; 3. Madeline Royer (PAW) 47.97; 4. Daiton Piatt (PAW) 51.5; 5. Kenley Andreae (GAST) 54.22.
Boys 15-18
1. Luke Zech (RAN) 40.19; 2. Matthew Correll (RAN) 43.28; 3. Aaron Kasper (GAST) 45.0; 4. Jordan Walder (PA2) 45.12; 5. Ashton Goss (PAW) 47.6.
100-meter freestyle relay
Boys 8-and-under
1. Rantoul, 2:15.34.
Girls 9-10
1. GAST (Naomi Dickey, Demi McCullough, Kolbie Eichelberger, Brooklyn Kellems), 1:30.15; 2. PAW (Payton Luebchow, Alyssa Hahn, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell), 1:41.31.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 1:42.94; 2. GAST (Evan Killian, Jude Killian, Ashton Lage, Charlie Kerchenfaut), 2:28.65.
200-meter freestyle relay
Girls 11-12
1. PAW (Kia Krumwiede, Tanner Graham, Joee Royer, Aubrey Busboom), 3:10.97; 2. Rantoul, 3:11.03.
Boys 11-12
1. GAST (Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel, Alex Pollard, Kasen Defries), 3:28.75; 2. PAW (Carson Goss, Keegan Medlock, Brayden Kief, Logan O'Dell), 3:29.37; 3. Rantoul, 3:35.53.
Girls 13-14
1. GAST (Ava Lage, Kate Kristensen, Brooklyn Kellems, Wrigley Maxey), 2:39.75; 2. PAW (Addison Seggebruch, Mackenzie Tavenner, Devani McClatchey, Destani McClatchey), 3:02.53.
Girls 15-18
1. PAW (Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer, Bailey Bruns), 2:40.91; 2. GAST (Kenley Andreae, Addison Kerchenfaut, Molly Killian, Hannah Hathaway), 2:49.72.
Boys 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:17.75; 2. GAST (Aaron Kasper, Martise Evans, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman), 2:21.28; 3. PAW (Jordan Walder, Liam Schnebly, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight), 2:35.78.