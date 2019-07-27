PAXTON -- The Gibson Area Swim Team won the Central Swim Conference Meet on Saturday.
The GAST finished first with a combined sore of 309 while the Rantoul Hurricanes finished second with a score of 278. The GAST finished first in the girls' events with a score of 182 and second in the boys' events with a score of 179.
The Paxton Aquatic Wildcats finished fifth with a combined score of 166. They placed fourth in the boys' events with a score of 82 and fifth in the girls' events with a score of 84.
Devani McClatchey, Joee Royer, Aubrey Busboom and Destani McClatchey of Paxton finished first in the girls' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay with a time of 3:27.77.
Jack Goembel, Matthew Duke, Easton Stroh and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished first with a time of 3:25.89 in the boys' age 11-12 200-meter medley relay.
In the girls' age 13-14 200-meter medley relay, Olivia Hawthorne, Jenna Clemmons, Wrigley Maxey and Erin Stroh of the GAST finished first with a time of 2:44.16 while Paxton (Mackenzie Tavenner, Addi Seggebruch, Bailey Bruns and Isabella Martinez) finished second with a time of 2:59.5.
Elaina Stroh, Emma Stroh, Hannah Hathaway and Kenley Andreae of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:31.12 while Paxton (Tanner Graham, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer) finished fifth with a time of 3:08.74.
Brooklyn Kellems and Naomi Dickey finished first and fourth, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with times of 19.07 and 20.28 seconds. In preliminaries, Kellems and Dickey finished first and fifth, respectively, with times of 18.54 and 19.9 seconds while Paxton's Alyssa Hahn and Ryleigh O'Dell finished seventh and ninth, respectively, with times of 21.5 and 23.44 seconds.
Erin Stroh and Wrigley Maxey of the GAST finished first and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 13-14 50-meter freestyle with times of 30.28 and 35.42 seconds while Paxton's Bailey Bruns finished sixth with a time of 36.28 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh and Maxey finished first and fifth, respectively, with times of 30.13 and 35.64 seconds while Bruns and Paxton's Isabella Martinez finished sixth and seventh, respectively, with times of 36.49 and 45.1 seconds.
Elaina Stroh and Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with times of 31.47 and 33.79 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh and Hathaway finished first and fourth, respectively, with times of 31.77 and 33.33 seconds while Paxton's Madeline Royer and Kylie Piatt finished eighth and ninth, respectively, with times of 37.03 and 41 seconds.
Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished first in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter freestyle with a time of 28.24 seconds while Paxton's Brandon Knight placed fifth with a time of 31.71 seconds. In preliminaries, Chatman and Knight finished first and fifth, respectively, with times of 28.91 and 31.18 seconds while Paxton's Ashton Goss finished eighth with a time of 35.26 seconds and GAST's Alex Pollard placed ninth with a time of 46.99 seconds.
Paxton's Brayden Kief finisehd first in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 50.39 seconds while the GAST's Easton Stroh and and Matthew Duke finished second and third, respectively, with times of 52.71 and 55.99 seconds. In preliminaries, Kief, Stroh and Duke finished first, second and fourth with times of 51.15, 53.96 and 55.39 seconds.
In the girls' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke, the GAST's Erin Stroh and Jenna Clemmons finished first and fourth, respectively, with times of 40.74 and 48.55 seconds while Paxton's Addi Seggebruch and Mackenzie Tavenner finished third and fifth, respectively, with times of 47.45 and 51.31 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh, Seggebruch, Clemmons and Tavenner finished first, third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 41.1, 46.77, 49.09 and 51.84 seconds.
Carter Dickey and Martise Evans of the GAST finished first and second, respectively, in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke with times of 44.91 and 54.54 seconds while Paxton's Samuel Bice finished third with a time of 1:01.63. In preliminaries, Dickey, Evans and Bice finished first, second and fourth, respectively, with times of 46.23, 53.32 and 59.39 seconds.
Emma Stroh and Kenley Andreae of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with times of 42.16 and 48.17 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh and Andreae finished first and third, respectively, with times of 42.62 and 47.2 seconds while Paxton's Kylie Piatt finished seventh with a time of 54.72 seconds.
Erin Stroh and Wrigley Maxey of the GAST finished first and fourth, respectively, with times of 34.47 and 41 seconds while Paxton's Bailey Bruns finished fifth with a time of 41.73 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh, Maxey and Bruns finished first, fourth and fifth with times of 34.33, 39.1 and 40.2 seconds while Paxton's Mackenzie Tavenner placed seventh with a time of 55.35.
Martise Evans of the GAST finished first in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter butterfly with a time of 36.88 seconds. In preliminaries, he placed first with a time of 35.6 seconds.
Elaina Stroh and Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished first and third, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with times of 35.01 and 36.69 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh and Hathaway placed first and second, respectively, with times of 35.47 and 36.97 seconds while Paxton's Daiton Piatt and Madeline Royer finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 41.34 and 43.01 seconds.
Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished first in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter butterfly with a time of 31.97 seconds. In preliminaries, Chatman placed first with a time of 32.16 while Paxton's Brandon Knight finished seventh with a time of 37.17 seconds.
Liam Schnebly and Brayden Kief of Paxton finished first and sixth, respectively, in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with times of 46.82 and 57.48 while the GAST's Easton Stroh finished fourth with a time of 50.08 seconds. In preliminaries, Schnebly, Stroh and Kief finished first, fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 45.89, 52.43 and 1:02.22 while the GAST's Jack Goembel finished seventh with a tiem of 1:02.98.
Elaina Stroh and Hannah Hathaway of the GAST finished first and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke with times of 34.36 and 45.23 seconds while Madeline Royer of Paxton finished sixth with a time of 47.1. In preliminaries, Stroh, Hathaway and Royer finished first, fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 35.3, 44.66 and 46.55 seconds while Paxton's Daiton Piatt finished eighth with a time of 48.8 seconds.
Naomi Dickey, Kolbie Eichelberger, Brilee Little and Brooklyn Kellems finished first with a time of 1:20.78 in the girls' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay while Paxton (Alyssa Hahn, Payton Luebchow, Megan O'Dell and Ryleigh O'Dell) finished fourth with a time of 1:36.92.
In the boys' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay, the GAST (Easton Stroh, Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel and Kasen Defries) finished first with a time of 3:01.98.
Wrigley Maxey, Olivia Hawthorne, Brooklyn Scribner and Erin Stroh of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:28.61 while Paxton (Mackenzie Tavenner, Bailey Bruns, Addi Seggebruch and Isabella Martinez finished second with a time of 3:24.91.
Emma Stroh, Hannah Hathaway, Kenley Andreae and Elaina Stroh of the GAST finished first in the girls' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 2:19.57 while Paxton (Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Tanner Graham and Madeline Royer) finished fifth with a time of 2:49.89.
Naomi Dickey, Alaina McCabe, Brooklyn Kellems and Demi McCullough of the GAST finished second in the girls' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay with a time of 1:37.61. Payton Luebchow, Megan O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn and Ryleigh O'Dell of Paxton finished fourth with a time of 1:47.88.
Weston Gustafson, Caden Duley, Logan O'Dell and Carson Goss of Paxton finished second in the boys' age 9-10 100-meter medley relay with a time of 2:05.87 while Liam Hawthorne, Collins McCullough, Charlie Kerchenfaut and Ashton Lage of the GAST finished third with a time of 2:32.16.
Ava Lage and Addison Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished second and sixth, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle with times of 38.19 and 40.85 seconds while Paxton's Aubrey Busboom finished fifth with a time of 40.5 seconds. In preliminaries, Busboom, Lage and Kerchenfaut finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 39.28, 39.66 and 41.2 seconds while Paxton's Joee Royer finished eighth with a time of 47.25 seconds.
Liam Schnebly and Brayden Kief finished second and third, respectively, in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter freestyle with times of 37.71 and 40.11 seconds while the GAST's Matthew Duke finished fourth with a time of 41.65 seconds.
In preliminaries, Schnebly, Kief and Duke finished second, third and fourth, respectively, with times of 41.29, 41.97 and 44.11 seconds while GAST's Jack Goembel finished seventh with a time of 45.46 seconds.
Katie Piatt and Hadley Gerdes of Paxton finished second and third, respectively, in the girls' 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with times of 35.39 and 41.13 seconds. In preliminaries, Piatt and Gerdes finished first and fifth, respectively, with times of 34.67 and 40.13 seconds while the GAST's Sophia Thomsen finished fourth with a time of 40.02 seconds.
Brooklyn Kellems and Alaina McCabe of the GAST finished second and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with times of 26.14 and 28.41 while Paxton's Megan O'Dell finished fourth with a time of 28.15 seconds. In preliminaries, Kellems, O'Dell and McCabe finished first, fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 26.76, 27.69 and 28.48 seconds while Paxton's Ryleigh O'Dell finished seventh with a time of 31.36 seconds.
Logan O'Dell and Carson Goss of Paxton finished second and sixth, respectively, in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter breaststroke with times of 27 and 33.24 seconds while GAST's Liam Hawthorne finished third with a time of 28.42 seconds. In preliminaries, O'Dell, Hawthorne and Goss finisehd second, fourth and fifth, respectively with times of 27.79, 28.6 and 31.74 seconds.
Isaiah Chatman of the GAST finished second in the boys' age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke with a time of 37.29 seconds while Paxton's Brandon Knight finished sixth with a time of 43.88. In preliminaries, Chatman and Knight finished second and fourth, respectively, with times of 37.72 and 42.96 seconds while Paxton's Ashton Goss finished seventh with a time of 44.61 seconds and the GAST's Alex Pollard finished ninth with a time of 1:20.16.
Brooklyn Kellems and Naomi Dickey of the GAST finished second and fourth, respectively, in the girls' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly with times of 22.99 and 26.6 seconds while Paxton's Alyssa Hahn finished fifth with a time of 27.2. In preliminaries, Kellems, Hahn and Dickey finished second, fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 21.21, 25.77 and 25.83 seconds.
Ava Lage of the GAST finished second in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with a time of 45.02 seconds while Paxton's Aubrey Busboom and Tanner Graham finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 52.56 and 53.82 seconds. In preliminaries, Lage, Graham and Busboom finished second, fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 43.86, 52.4 and 53.05 seconds.
Easton Stroh and Matthew Duke of the GAST finished second and third, respectively, in the boys' age 11-12 50-meter butterfly with times of 49.5 and 53.99 seconds. In preliminaries, Stroh and Duke placed second and fifth, respectively, with times of 50.06 and 59.67 seconds.
Caden Duley and Weston Gustafson of Paxton finished second and fifth, respectively, in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke with times of 28.34 and 39.71 seconds while the GAST's Ashton Lage finished fourth with a time of 39.57 seconds.
In the girls' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke, the GAST's Naomi Dickey finished second with a time of 25.38 seconds while Paxton's Payton Luebchow and Gerane Kohl finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 27.97 and 28.66 seconds. In preliminaries, Dickey and teammate Brilee Little finished second and seventh, respectively, with times of 26.7 and 29.22 while Luebchow and Kohl finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 28.17 and 28.77 seconds.
In the boys' age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay, Paxton (Carson Goss, Brendan Blangin, Weston Gustafson and Logan O'Dell) finished second with a time of 1:48.39 while the GAST (Liam Hawthorne, Ashton Lage, Collins McCullough and Charlie Kerchenfaut) finished third with a time of 2:33.65.
Joee Royer, Devani McClatchey, Destani McClatchey and Aubrey Busboom of Paxton finished second in the girls' age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay with a time of 3:05.58.
In the boys' age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay, Austin Elam, Keegan Medlock, Brayden Kief and Liam Schnebly finished second with a time of 3:24.91.
Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight and Samuel Bice finished third in the boys' age 15-18 200-meter medley relay with a time of 2:53.71 while GAST (Alex Pollard, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman and Martise Evans) finished fourth with a time of 2:58.61.
Alleigh Kellem and Sophia Thomsen of the GAST finished third and sixth, respectively, in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with times of 26.93 and 32.4 seconds. Katie Piatt of Paxton finished fifth with a time of 29.38 seconds.
Kellem and Thomsen finsihed third and sixth in preliminaries with times of 25.05 and 28.58 seconds while Piatt and Paxton's Hadley Gerdes finished fourth and eighth, respectively, with times of 26.84 and 30.09 seconds.
Martise Evans and Carter Dickey of the GAST finished third and fourth, respectively, with times of 34.16 and 38.6 seconds while Paxton's Samuel Bice finished sixth with a time of 46.27 seconds. In preliminaries, Evans, Dickey and Bice finished second, fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 33.99, 35.83 and 45.71 seconds while Paxton's Austin Elam finished ninth with a time of 1:15.34.
Ava Lage and Addison Kerchenfaut of the GAST finished third and fourth, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter breaststroke with times of 52.09 and 52.61 seconds while Paxton's Destani McClatchey finisehd fifth with a time of 1:00.96. In preliminaries, Kerchenfaut, Lage and McClatchey finished first, fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 51.53, 53.16 and 1:01.41.
Sophia Thomsen and Alleigh Kellem of the GAST finisehd third and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly with times of 36.98 and 40.88 seconds. In preliminaries, Thomsen and Kellem placed third and fifth, respectively, with times of 38.64 and 39.65 seconds.
In the boys' age 9-10 25-meter butterfly, Charlie Kerchenfaut and Kasen Defries finsiehd third and fourth, respectively, with times of 27.09 and 27.61 seconds. In preliminaries, Kerchenfaut and Defries placed third and fourth, respectively, with times of 25.23 and 26.55 seconds.
Alleigh Kellem of the GAST finished third in the girls' age 8-and-under with a time of 36.64 while Paxton's Hadley Gerdes and Katie Piatt finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 36.65 and 38.28 seconds. In preliminaries, Piatt, Kellem and Gerdes finished second, third and fifth with times of 32.85, 33.07 and 37.23 seconds.
Logan O'Dell and Carson Goss of Paxton finished third and sixth, respectively, in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter backstroke with times of 25.41 and 28.31 while the GAST's Charlie Kerchenfaut and Kasen Defries placed fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 26.98 and 27.73 seconds In preliminaries, Defries, Kerchenfaut, O'Dell and Goss finished third, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 24.86, 25.02, 25.23 and 26.34 seconds.
Devani McClatchey and Tanner Graham of Paxton finished third and fifth, respectively, in the girls' age 11-12 50-meter backstroke with times of 52.27 and 58.47 seconds while the GAST's Addison Kerchenfaut finished fourth with a time of 52.69 seconds. In preliminaries, McClatchey, Kerchenfaut and Graham finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 50.67, 52.69 and 55.87 seconds.
Paxton's Addi Seggebruch and Kylie Parkins finished third and sixth, respectively, in the girls' age 13-14 backstroke with times of 43.82 and 57.78 seconds while the GAST's Wrigley Maxey and Olivia Hawthorne finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 45.61 and 48.82 seconds. In preliminaries, Seggebruch, Maxey, Hawthorne and Parkins placed second, fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 43.81, 45.22, 48.18 and 58.99 seconds.
In the boys' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay, GAST (Martise Evans, Alex Pollard, Carter Dickey and Isaiah Chatman) finished third with a time of 2:30.6 while Paxton (Ashton Goss, Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder and Brandon Knight) finished fourth with a time of 2:36.12.
Liam Hawthorne and Kasen Defries of the GAST finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys' age 9-10 25-meter freestyle with times of 20.36 and 20.69 seconds while Carson Goss of Paxton finished sixth with a time of 27.38 seconds. In preliminaries, Defries and Hawthorne finished fourth and fifth, respectively, with times of 19.93 and 20.86 seconds while Goss finished sixth with a time of 21.61 seconds and Paxton's Logan O'Dell finished seventh with a time of 22.55 seconds.
Carter Dickey of the GAST finished fourth with a time of 54.45 seconds in the boys' age 13-14 50-meter backstroke while Paxton's Samuel Bice finished sixth with a time of 1:14.61. In preliminaries, Dickey and Bice finished fourth and sixth, respectively, with times of 52.64 and 1:10.93.
Caden Duley and Brendan Blangin of Paxton finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle with times of 26.41 and 36.14 seconds. In preliminaries, Duley and Blangin finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 25.94 and 29.01 seconds while Ashton Lage and Collins McCullough of the GAST finished seventh and eighth, respectively, with times of 33.91 and 55.67 seconds.
Caden Duley of Paxton finished fifth in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter breaststroke with a time of 37.59 seconds. In preliminaries, Duley and teammate Brendan Blangin finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 37.93 and 38.73 seconds.
Ashton Lage of the GAST finished fifth in the boys' age 8-and-under 25-meter butterfly with a time of 43.61. In preliminaries, Lage placed fourth with a time of 41.15 seconds.
In the boys' age 15-18 50-meter backstroke, Paxton's Jordan Walder and Ashton Goss finished fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 46.87 and 46.98 seconds. In preliminaries, Walder and Goss placed fifth and sixth, respectively, with times of 45.99 and 47.81 seconds while the GAST's Alex Pollard finished seventh with a time 1:10.22.
CENTRAL SWIM CONFERENCE MEET
At Paxton
Combined team scores
1. Gibson Area Swim Team, 309; 2. Rantoul Hurricanes, 278; 3. Milford Swim Team, 219; 4. Danville YMCA Dolphins, 171; 5. Paxton Aquatic Wildcats, 166.
Girls team scores
1. GAST, 182; 2. Danville, 113; 3. Milford, 104; 4. Rantoul, 99; 5. Paxton, 84.
Boys team scores
1. Rantoul, 179; 2. GAST, 127; 3. Milford, 115; 4. Paxton, 82; 5. Danville, 58.
100-meter medley relay
Girls 8-and-under
1. Rantoul, 2:14.98; 2. Milford, 2:18.95.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Milford, 2:04.59; 2. Rantoul, 2:18.48.
Girls 9-10
1. Danville, 1:31.77; 2. GAST (Naomi Dickey, Alaina McCabe, Brooklyn Kellems, Demi McCullough), 1:37.61; 3. Rantoul, 1:46.91; 4. Paxton (Payton Luebchow, Megan O'Dell, Alyssa Hahn, Ryleigh O'Dell), 1:47.88; 5. Milford, 1:55.83.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 2:02.6; 2. Paxton (Weston Gustafson, Caden Duley, Logan O'Dell, Carson Goss), 2:05.87; 3. GAST (Liam Hawthorne, Collins McCullough, Charlie Kerchenfaut, Ashton Lage), 2:32.16.
200-meter medley relay
Girls 11-12
1. Paxton (Devani McClatchey, Joee Royer, Aubrey Busboom, Destani McClatchey), 3:27.77.
Boys 11-12
1. GAST (Jack Goembel, Matthew Duke, Easton Stroh, Kasen Defries), 3:25.89; 2. Rantoul, 3:27.93.
Girls 13-14
1. GAST (Olivia Hawthorne, Jenna Clemmons, Wrigley Maxey, Erin Stroh), 2:44.16; 2. Paxton (Mackenzie Tavenner, Addi Seggebruch, Bailey Bruns, Isabella Martinez), 2:59.5.
Girls 15-18
1. GAST (Elaina Stroh, Emma Stroh, Hannah Hathaway, Kenley Andreae), 2:31.12; 2. Milford, 2:43.1; 3. Rantoul, 2:44.26; 4. Danville, 2:53.47; 5. Paxton (Tanner Graham, Kylie Piatt, Daiton Piatt, Madeline Royer), 3:08.74.
Boys 15-18
1. Rantoul, 2:25.41; 2. Milford, 2:28.83; 3. Paxton (Jordan Walder, Ashton Goss, Brandon Knight, Samuel Bice), 2:53.71; 4. GAST (Alex Pollard, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman, Martise Evans), 2:58.61.
25-meter freestyle
Girls 8-and-under
1. Ruth Harms (MIL) 21.82; 2. Isabel Milliken (DAN) 22.35; 3. Alleigh Kellem (GAST) 26.93; 4. Sophia Papametro (RAN) 28.5; 5. Katie Piatt (PAW) 29.38; 6. Sophia Thomsen (GAST) 32.4.
GAST preliminary results -- 3. Kellem, 25.05; 6. Thomsen, 28.58.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Piatt, 26.84; 8. Hadley Gerdes, 30.09.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landen Lewis (RAN) 19.04; 2. Coby Brown (MIL) 20.56; 3. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 20.89; 4. Brody Wilson (RAN) 25.61; 5. Caden Duley (PAW) 26.41; 6. Brendan Blangin (PAW) 36.14.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Duley, 25.94; 6. Blangin, 29.01.
GAST preliminary results -- 7. Ashton Lage, 33.91; 8. Collins McCullough, 55.67.
Girls 9-10
1. Brooklyn Kellemns (GAST) 19.07; 2. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 19.46; 3. Vanysah Hickman (MIL) 20.19; 4. Naomi Dickey (GAST) 20.28; 5. Isabella Frerichs (RAN) 20.3; 6. Kaylie Williams (dAN) 22.57.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Kellems, 18.54; 5. Dickey, 19.9.
Paxton preliminary results -- 7. Alyssa Hahn, 21.5; 9. Ryleigh O'Dell, 23.44.
Boys 9-10
1. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 17.08; 2. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 17.22; 3. Levi Hurley (RAN) 19.93; 4. Liam Hawthorne (GAST) 20.36; 5. Kasen Defries (GAST) 20.69; 6. Carson Goss (PAW) 27.38.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Defries, 19.93; 5. 5. Hawthorne, 20.86.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. Goss, 21.61; 7. Logan O'Dell, 22.55.
50-meter freestyle
Girls 11-12
1. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 34.17; 2. Ava Lage (GAST) 38.19; 3. Reis McFarland (DAN) 38.38; 4. Hannah Shields (RAN) 39.48; 5. Aubrey Busboom (PAW) 40.5; 6. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 40.85.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Busboom, 39.28; 8. Joee Royer, 47.25.
GAST preliminary results -- 5. Lage, 39.66; 6. Kerchenfaut, 41.2.
Boys 11-12
1. Caleb Ward (RAN) 37.1; 2. Liam Schnebly (PAW) 37.71; 3. Brayden Kief (PAW) 40.11; 4. Matthew Duke (GAST) 41.65; 5. Carson Lykins (RAN) 46.09; 6. Vinny Staub (DAN) 47.06.
Paxton preliminary results -- 2. Schnebly, 41.29; 3. Kief, 41.97.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Duke, 44.11; 7. Jack Goembel, 45.46.
Girls 13-14
1. Erin Stroh (GAST) 30.28; 2. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 32.92; 3. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 33.81; 4. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 33.85; 5. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 35.42; 6. Bailey Bruns (PAW) 36.28.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 30.13; 5. Maxey, 35.64.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. Bruns, 36.49; 7. Isabella Martinez, 45.1.
Boys 13-14
1. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 31.47; 2. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 32.46; 3. Martise Evans (GAST) 34.16; 4. Carter Dickey (GAST) 38.6; 5. Micah Correll (RAN) 40.85; 6. Samuel Bice (PAW) 46.27.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Evans, 33.99; 4. Dickey, 35.83.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. Bice, 45.71; 9. Austin Elam, 1:15.34.
Girls 15-18
1. Elaina Stroh (GAST) 31.47; 2. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 31.86; 3. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 33.79; 4. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 34.64; 5. Abby Tovey (MIL) 35.08; 6. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 35.76.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 31.77; 4. Hathaway, 33.33.
Paxton preliminary results -- 8. Madeline Royer, 37.03; 9. Kylie Piatt, 41.0.
Boys 15-18
1. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 28.24; 2. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 29.06; 3. Adam Norder (MIL) 29.34; 4. William Bruett (DAN) 30.15; 5. Brandon Knight (PAW) 31.71; 6. Seth Van Hoveln (MIL) 32.62.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Chatman, 28.91; 9. Alex Pollard, 46.99.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Knight, 31.18; 8. Ashton Goss, 35.26.
25-meter breaststroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Jaylan Lavika (MIL) 34.49; 2. Katie Piatt (PAW) 35.39; 3. Hadley Gerdes (PAW) 41.13; 4. Evelyn Morts (MIL) 44.4.
Paxton preliminary results -- 1. Piatt, 34.67; 5. Gerdes, 40.13.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Thomsen, 40.02.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landen Lewis (RAN) 27.9; 2. Coby Brown (MIL) 28.22; 3. Isaac Gibbs (MIL) 31.82; 4. Brody Wilson (AN) 32.81; 5. Caden Duley (PAW) 37.59.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Duley, 37.93; 6. Brendan Blangin, 38.73.
Girls 9-10
1. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 25.96; 2. Brooklyn Kellems (GAST) 26.14; 3. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 27.13; 4. Megan O'Dell (PAW) 28.15; 5. Alaina McCabe (GAST) 28.41; 6. Vanysah Hickman (MIL) 28.52.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Kellems, 26.76; 6. McCabe, 28.48.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Megan O'Dell, 27.69; 7. Ryleigh O'Dell, 31.36.
Boys 9-10
1. Tristan Milliken (DAN) 26.33; 2. Logan O'Dell (PAW) 27.0; 3. Liam Hawthorne (GAST) 28.42; 4. Noah Bennett (MIL) 28.74; 5. Xavier Foster (RAN) 30.37; 6. Carson Goss (PAW) 33.24.
Paxton preliminary results -- 2. Logan O'Dell, 27.79; 5. Carson Goss, 31.74.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Hawthorne, 28.6.
50-meter breaststroke
Girls 11-12
1. Josephine Wilson (RAN) 51.97; 2. Reis McFarland (DAN) 52.03; 3. Ava Lage (GAST) 52.09; 4. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 52.61; 5. Destani McClatchey (PAW) 1:00.96; 6. Lyla Frerchs (RAN) 1:01.18.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Kerchenfaut, 51.53; 4. Lage, 53.16.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. McClatchey, 1:01.41.
Boys 11-12
1. Brayden Kief (PAW) 50.39; 2. Easton Stroh (GAST) 52.71; 3. Matthew Duke (GAST) 55.99; 4. Andrew Peck (RAN) 58.75.
Paxton preliminary results -- 1. Kief, 51.15.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Stroh, 53.96; 4. Matthew Duke, 55.39.
Girls 13-14
1. Erin Stroh (GAST) 40.74; 2. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 41.51; 3. Addi Seggebruch (PAW) 47.45; 4. Jenna Clemmons (GAST) 48.55; 5. Mackenzie Tavenner (PAW) 51.31.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 41.1; 4. Clemmons, 49.09.
Paxton preliminary results -- 3. Seggebruch, 46.77; 5. Tavenner, 51.84.
Boys 13-14
1. Carter Dickey (GAST) 44.91; 2. Martise Evans (GAST) 54.54; 3. Samuel Bice (PAW) 1:01.63; 4. Weston Jenson (MIL) 1:03; 5. Tristan Miles (dAN) 1:05.58.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Dickey, 46.23; 2. Evans, 53.32.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Bice, 59.39.
Girls 15-18
1. Emma Stroh (GAST) 42.16; 2. Peyton Huls (RAN) 45.56; 3. Kenley Andreae (GAST) 48.17; 4. Abby Tovey (MIL) 49.62; 5. Gabi Hudson (RAN) 49.9; 6. Macy Hayes (MIL) 51.61.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 42.62; 3. Andreae, 47.2.
Paxton preliminary results -- 7. Kylie Piatt, 54.72.
Boys 15-18
1. Dylan Taticek (RAN) 36.69; 2. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 37.29; 3. Clayton Powell (MIL) 42.22; 4. William Bruett (DAN) 42.77; 5. Caleb Van Hoveln (MIL) 43.73; 6. Brandon Knight (PAW) 43.88.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Chatman, 37.72; 9. Alex Pollard, 1:20.16.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Knight, 42.96; 7. Ashton Goss, 44.61.
25-meter butterfly
Girls 8-and-under
1. Isabel Milliken (DAN) 29.21; 2. Ruth Harms (MIL) 29.51; 3. Sophia Thomsen (GAST) 36.98; 4. Kadence Weise (RAN) 40.44; 5. Alleigh Kellem (GAST) 40.88; 6. Jaylan Lavika (MIL) 41.98.
GAST preliminary results -- 3. Thomsen, 38.64; 5. Kellem, 39.65.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Landen Lewis (RAN) 23.39; 2. Coby Brown (MIL) 25.51; 3. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 29.5; 4. Graham Huls (RAN) 43.43; 5. Ashton Lage (GAST) 43.61.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Lage, 41.15.
Girls 9-10
1. Reis McFarland (DAN) 19.27; 2. Brooklyn Kellems (GAST) 22.99; 3. Isabella Frerichs (RAN) 24.98; 4. Naomi Dickey (GAST) 26.6; 5. Alyssa Hahn (PAW) 27.2; 6. Madalynne Nicoson (RAN) 28.54.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Kellems, 21.21; 5. Naomi Dickey, 25.83.
Paxton preliminary results -- 4. Hahn, 25.77; 8. Ryleigh O'Dell, 28.77.
Boys 9-10
1. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 18.47; 2. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 21.45; 3. Charlie Kerchenfaut (GAST) 27.09; 4. Kasen Defries (GAST) 27.61; 5. Charlie Huls (RAN) 28.65; 6. Levi Hurley (RAN) 29.26.
GAST preliminary results -- 3. Kerchenfaut, 25.23; 4. Defries, 26.55.
50-meter butterfly
Girls 11-12
1. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 38.56; 2. Ava Lage (GAST) 45.02; 3. Hannah Shields (RAN) 51.09; 4. Aubrey Busboom (PAW) 52.56; 5. Lilly Johnson (DAN) 53.44; 6. Tanner Graham (PAW) 53.82.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Lage, 43.86.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Tanner Graham, 52.4; 6. Aubrey Busboom, 53.05.
Boys 11-12
1. Caleb Ward (RAN) 46.15; 2. Easton Stroh (GAST) 49.5; 3. Matthew Duke (GAST) 53.99; 4. Vinny Staub (DAN) 54.18; 5. Carson Lykins (RAN) 58.63.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Stroh, 50.06; 5. Duke, 59.67.
Girls 13-14
1. Erin Stroh (GAST) 34.47; 2. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 38.95; 3. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 39.23; 4. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 41.0; 5. Bailey Bruns (PAW) 41.73; 6. Hazelyn Hunter (DAN) 43.9.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 34.33; 4. Maxey, 39.1.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Bruns, 40.2; 7. Mackenzie Tavenner, 55.35.
Boys 13-14
1. Martise Evans (GAST) 36.88; 2. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 37.02; 3. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 37.1.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Evans, 35.6.
Girls 15-18
1. Elaina Stroh (GAST) 35.01; 2. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 35.96; 3. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 36.69; 4. Caley Mowrey (MIL) 38.65; 5. Kennedy Carico (RAN) 41.1; 6. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 41.42.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 35.47; 2. Hathaway, 36.97.
Paxton preliminary results -- 7. Daiton Piatt, 41.34; 8. Madeline Royer, 43.01.
Boys 15-18
1. Isaiah Chatman (GAST) 31.97; 2. Weston Peck (RAN) 34.08; 3. Adam Norder (MIL) 35.38; 4. Zachary Hickman (MIL) 36.93; 5. William Bruett (DAN) 37.09; 6. Marshall Horton (RAN) 38.52.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Chatman, 32.16.
Paxton preliminary results -- 7. Brandon Knight, 37.17.
25-meter backstroke
Girls 8-and-under
1. Isabel Milliken (DAN) 30.55; 2. Ruth Harms (MIL) 30.66; 3. Alleigh Kellem (GAST) 36.64; 4. Hadley Gerdes (PAW) 36.65; 5. Leah Nicoson (RAN) 38.18; 6. Katie Piatt (PAW) 38.28.
Paxton preliminary results -- 2. Katie Piatt, 32.85; 5. Hadley Gerdes, 37.23.
GAST preliminary results -- 3. Kellem, 33.07.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Jackson Lavicka (MIL) 26.14; 2. Caden Duley (PAW) 28.34; 3. Isaac Gibbs (MIL) 31.22; 4. Ashton Lage (GAST) 39.57; 5. Weston Gustafson (PAW) 39.71; 6. Brody Wilson (RAN) 40.84.
Paxton preliminary results -- 2. Duley, 29.22; 5. Gustafson, 39.54.
GAST preliminary results -- 6. Lage, 46.97.
Girls 9-10
1. Kaylie Williams (DAN) 23.67; 2. Naomi Dickey (GAST) 25.38; 3. Madyson Reeder (MIL) 25.48; 4. Isabella Frerichs (RAN) 26.63; 5. Payton Luebchow (PAW) 27.97; 6. Gerane Kohl (PAW) 28.66.
GAST preliminary results -- 2. Dickey, 26.7; 7. Brilee Little, 29.22.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Luebchow, 28.17; 6. Kohl, 28.77.
Boys 9-10
1. Levi Hurley (RAN) 23.79; 2. Noah Gibbs (MIL) 24.42; 3. Logan O'Dell (PAW) 25.41; 4. Charlie Kerchenfaut (GAST) 26.98; 5. Kasen Defries (GAST) 27.73; 6. Carson Goss (PAW) 28.31.
GAST preliminary results -- 3. Defries, 24.86; 4. Kerchenfaut, 25.02.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Logan O'Dell, 25.23; 6. Goss, 26.34.
50-meter backstroke
Girls 11-12
1. Jossalin Lavicka (MIL) 40.22; 2. Hannah Shields (RAN) 48.42; 3. Devani McClatchey (PAW) 52.27; 4. Addison Kerchenfaut (GAST) 53.05; 5. Tanner Graham (PAW) 58.47; 6. Vivian Hunter (DAN) 58.51.
Paxton preliminary results -- 3. McClatchey, 50.67; 5. Graham, 55.87.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Kerchenfaut, 52.69.
Boys 11-12
1. Liam Schnebly (PAW) 46.82; 2. Eli Neitzel (RAN) 47.09; 3. Lucas Tyas (DAN) 47.75; 4. Easton Stroh (GAST) 50.08; 5. Andrew Peck (RAN) 53.29; 6. Brayden Kief (PAW) 57.48.
Paxton preliminary results -- 1. Schnebly, 45.89; 6. Kief, 1:01.22.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Easton Stroh, 52.43; 7. Jack Goembel, 1:02.98.
Girls 13-14
1. Amelia Burgin (DAN) 38.6; 2. Jahni Lavicka (MIL) 42.74; 3. Addi Seggebruch (PAW) 43.82; 4. Wrigley Maxey (GAST) 45.61; 5. Olivia Hawthorne (GAST) 48.82; 6. Kylie Parkins (PAW) 57.78.
Paxton preliminary results -- 2. Seggebruch, 43.81; 6. Parkins, 58.99.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Maxey, 45.22; 5. Hawthorne, 48.18.
Boys 13-14
1. Blake Bermingham (RAN) 37.45; 2. Alexander Faulkner (DAN) 38.14; 3. Micah Correll (RAN) 52.01; 4. Carter Dickey (GAST) 54.45; 5. Weston Jenson (MIL) 59.5; 6. Samuel Bice (PAW) 1:14.61.
GAST preliminary results -- 4. Dickey, 52.64.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. Bice, 1:10.93.
Girls 15-18
1. Elaina Stroh (GAST) 34.36; 2. Isabelle Bruett (DAN) 40.24; 3. Abbi Hinkle (RAN) 41.05; 4. Peyton Huls (RAN) 41.16; 5. Hannah Hathaway (GAST) 45.23; 6. Madeline Royer (PAW) 47.1.
GAST preliminary results -- 1. Stroh, 35.3; 5. Hathaway, 44.66.
Paxton preliminary results -- 6. Royer, 46.55; 8. Daiton Piatt, 48.8.
Boys 15-18
1. Marshall Horton (RAN) 37.97; 2. Adam Norder (MIL) 38.87; 3. Luke Zech (RAN) 39.07; 4. Clayton Powell (MIL) 43.28; 5. Jordan Walder (PAW) 46.87; 6. Ashton Goss (PAW) 46.98.
Paxton preliminary results -- 5. Walder, 45.99; 6. Goss, 47.81.
GAST preliminary results -- 7. Alex Pollard, 1:10.22.
100-meter freestyle relay
Girls 8-and-under
1. Rantoul, 2:02.67.
Boys 8-and-under
1. Milford, 1:55.49; 2. Rantoul, 1:55.5.
Girls 9-10
1. GAST (Naomi Dickey, Kolbie Eichelberger, Brilee Little, Brooklyn Kellems), 1:20.78; 2. Danville, 1:22.07; 3. Rantoul, 1:34.27; 4. Paxton (Alyssa Hahn, Payton Luebchow, Megan O'Dell, Ryleigh O'Dell), 1:36.92; 5. Milford, 1:40.21.
Boys 9-10
1. Rantoul, 1:39.16; 2. Paxton (Carson Goss, Brendan Blangin, Weston Gustafson, Logan O'Dell), 1:48.39; 3. GAST (Liam Hawthorne, Ashton Lage, Collins McCullough, Charlie Kerchenfaut), 2:33.65.
200-meter freestyle relay
Girls 11-12
1. Rantoul, 2:53.25; 2. Paxton (Joee Royer, Devani McClatchey, Destani McClatchey, Aubrey Busboom), 3:05.58.
Boys 11-12
1. GAST (Easton Stroh, Matthew Duke, Jack Goembel, Kasen Defries), 3:01.98; 2. Rantoul, 3:02.41; 3. Danville, 3:15.15.
Girls 13-14
1. GAST (Wrigley Maxey, Olivia Hawthorne, Brooklyn Scribner, Erin Stroh), 2:28.61; 2. PAW (Mackenzie Tavenner, Bailey Bruns, Addi Seggebruch, Isabella Martinez), 2:43.85.
Boys 13-14
1. Rantoul, 3:10.59; 2. Paxton (Austin Elam, Keegan Medlock, Brayden Kief, Liam Schnebly), 3:24.91.
Girls 15-18
1. GAST (Emma Stroh, Hannah Hathaway, Kenley Andreae, Elaina Stroh), 2:19.57; 2. Milford, 2:21.23; 3. Rantoul, 2:25.9; 4. Danville, 2:39.24; 5. Paxton (Daiton Piatt, Kylie Piatt, Tanner Graham, Madeline Royer), 2:49.89.
Boys 15-18
1. Milford, 2:08.66; 2. Rantoul, 2:10.33; 3. GAST (Martise Evans, Alex Pollard, Carter Dickey, Isaiah Chatman), 2:30.6; 4. Paxton (Ashton Goss, Samuel Bice, Jordan Walder, Brandon Knight), 2:36.12.