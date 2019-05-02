GIBSON CITY -- The second annual Dr. George Bark Golf Outing and Fundraiser will take place on Friday, June 14, at Railside Golf Club in Gibson City.
The shotgun start for the morning flight will take place at 9 a.m. after an 8 a.m. breakfast. After lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m., the shotgun start to the afternoon flight is set for 1 p.m.
Dinner/awards will take place after the afternoon flight.
The Gibson Area Hospital Foundation will also host its Fore the Hospital Golf Outing and Fundraiser, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, on Thursday, July 11, at the University of Illinois Golf Course in Savoy.
The shotgun start for the morning flight will take place at 7:15 a.m. after a 6:30 a.m. breakfast. After lunch from 11 a.m.-noon, the shotgun start to the afternoon flight is set for 12:30 p.m.
Dinner/awards will take place after the afternoon flight.
An early-bird discount is available through May 13 for the Dr. George Bark Outing.
Anyone seeking more information can contact the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation at jody_cramer@gibsonhospital.org or 217-784-2602.