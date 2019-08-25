DWIGHT -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors won 41-14 over Dwight in its Central Illinois Football League season opener on Saturday.
Aiden Sancken scored two touchdowns via runs of 38 and seven yards. Carson Maxey scored two touchdowns as well, one on a 26-yard run and another on a five-yard reception from Brayden Elliott.
Ty Cribbett tallied a 57-yard touchdown run and Alton Nettleton caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Alex Ward. Ward had one extra-point run and Austin Kasper made two extra-point kicks.
On defense, Colin Kristensen had a fumble recovery, Aiden Sancken had a blocked punt andParker Baillie had an interception. GCMS's leading tacklers were Aiden Sancken, Connor Mueller, Ty Cribbett, Colin Kristensen and Altin Nettleton.