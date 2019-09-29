GILMAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team won 30-16 over Iroquois West.
Ty Cribbett started the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run, and the extra point was good by Austin Kasper. Later in the first quarter, Ty Cribbett scored on a 49-yard touchdown run.
Next up with a touchdown was Aiden Sancken with a 3-yard run, and Austin Kasper made the extra-point kick.
The Falcons' last score of the game was on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Austin Kasper by Alex Ward. Again, Austin Kasper made the extra-point kick to put GCMS up 30-0.
On defense, Carson Maxey had an interception. The Falcons were led in tackling by Aiden Sancken with eight tackles, Austin Kasper with six, Carson Maxey with five, and Alex Martin with four.
Ryker Grauer, Aydin Lage, Colin Kristensen, Ty Cribbett, Brayden Elliott, Connor Mueller and Altin Nettleton all had more than one tackle in the game.
Next Saturday, GCMS plays at home in its regular-season finale against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.