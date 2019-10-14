PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors team won 42-13 over Watseka in the Central Illlinois Football League quarterfinals on Saturday.
Ty Cribbett scored two touchdowns for the Falcons while Aiden Sancken, Altin Nettleton, Carter Kallal and Austin Kasper each scored a touchdown as well.
The GCMS defense was led by Aiden Sancken, Connor Mueller, Aiden Lage, Austin Kasper, Alex Ward and Carter Kallal.
The Falcons will face Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday in Watseka.