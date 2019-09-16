GILMAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won in two sets Monday over Iroquois West.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons in kills with 13 and added three digs while Emily Clinton had five kills, seven digs and four aces. Payton Allen had seven digs and two aces while Mady Schutte had 20 assists.
GCMS 2, Iroquois West 0
At Gilman
For GCMS (6-5), kills: Jessica Freehill 13, Emily Clinton 5, Payton Allen 2, Lindsey Heinz, Mady Schutte, Rylee Tompkins, Ryleigh Brown; aces: Clinton 4, Allen 2, Molly Kroon, Schutte, Kira Fuoss, Freehill; blocks: Tompkins, Freehill; digs: Clinton 7, Allen 7, Freehill 3, Alex Kafer 2, Heinz 2, Tompkins 2, Schutte, Kroon; assists: Schutte 20.