GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-21, 26-24 Thursday over Fisher.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (5-5, 1-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) in kills with 11 and digs with 11 while Emily Clinton had six kills, two aces and seven service points. Molly Kroon had two aces and six digs while Rylee Tompkins had two kills and two blocks.
Mady Schutte had a block, three digs and 21 assists.
GCMS def. Fisher 25-21, 26-24
At Gibson City
For Fisher (3-8), kills: Kylie Bishop 3; aces: Kallie Evans, 3; blocks: Ashley Smith, Leah McCoy; digs: Bishop 6; assists: Bishop 4; service points: Evans 7.
For GCMS (5-5, 1-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 11, Emily Clinton 6, Payton Allen 5, Rylee Tompkins 2; aces: Clinton 2, Molly Kroon 2; blocks: Tompkins 2, Freehill, Lindsey Heinz, Mady Schutte; digs: Freehill 11, Kroon 6, Madison McCreary 6, Clinton 4, Schutte 3, Heinz 3, Payton Allen, Kira Fuoss; assists: Schutte 21; service points: Clinton 7.