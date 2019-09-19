EUREKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-23, 25-18 over Eureka on Thursday.
Jessica Freehill had 14 kills, 11 digs and two blocks for GCMS (8-5, 3-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Lindsey Heinz also had two blocks and recorded six digs and one kill as well. Mady Schutte had 18 assists, three kills one ace and seven service points.
Molly Kroon had one ace while Emily Clinton had two kills and eight digs. Payton Allen had three kills, six digs and one assist.
GCMS def. Eureka 25-23, 25-18
At Eureka
For GCMS (8-5, 3-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 14, Mady Schutte 3, Payton Allen 3, Emily Clinton 2, Lindsey Heinz; aces: Molly Kroon, Schutte; blocks: Freehill 2, Lindsey Heinz 2; digs: Freehill 11, Clinton 8, Schutte 7, Heinz 6, Allen 6, Madison McCreary, Kroon, Rylee Tompkins; assists: Schutte 18, Clinton, Allen; service points: Schutte 7.