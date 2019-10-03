COLFAX -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-18, 19-25, 25-16 over Ridgeview on Thursday.
Jessica Freehill had 20 kills, one ace, one baock and 14 digs for the Falcons (11-7, 5-3 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Mady Schutte had 27 assists, four kills and six digs and Payton Allen had five kills and 18 digs.
Lindsey Heinz had four blocks and 10 digs while Emily Clinton had three kills, eight digs and three digs.
GCMS def. Ridgeview 25-18, 19-25, 25-16
At Colfax
For GCMS (11-7, 5-3), kills: Jessica Freehill 20, Payton Allen 5, Mady Schutte 4, Emily Clinton 3, Rylee Tompkins 2; aces: Freehill; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 4, Freehill, Schutte, Ryleigh Brown; digs: Allen 18, Freehill 14, Heinz 10, Clinton 8, Schutte 6, Madison McCreary 5, Molly Kroon 4, Alex Kafer 2, Kira Fuoss; assists: Schutte 27, Clinton 3, McCreary 2.