MINONK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 over Fieldcrest on Tuesday.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (7-5, 2-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) in kills with 14. She and Payton Allen also had 15 digs.
Allen also had 11 service points and two aces while Mady Schutte had 28 assists and Lindsey Heinz had two aces.
At Minonk
For GCMS (7-5, 2-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 14, Payton Allen 5, Emily Clinton 4, Lindsey Heinz 3, Rylee Tompkins 2; aces: Allen 2, Molly Kroon; blocks: Heinz 2, Freehill; digs: Allen 15, Freehill 15, Clinton 8, Madison McCreary 8, Heinz 7, Mady Schutte 4, Kroon 3, Kira Fuoss 2; assists: Schutte 28; service points: Allen 11.