GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won in three sets over Clifton Central on Monday.
Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (9-5) with 22 kills, six assists, a block and 18 digs. Payton Allen had four kills and 14 assists while Rylee Tompkins also had four kills.
Mady Schutte had 31 assists, three kills, one ace and six digs while Emily Clinton had three kills, one ace and six digs.
GCMS 2, Clifton Central 1
At Gibson City
For GCMS (9-5), kills: Jessica Freehill 22, Payton Allen 4, Rylee Tompkins 4, Emily Clinton 3, Mady Schutte 3, Lindsey Heinz; aces: Freehill 6, Clinton, Schutte, Molly Kroon; blocks: Freehill, Heinz; digs: Freehill 18, Allen 14, Madison McCreary 8, Heinz 7, Schutte 6, Clinton 6, Kroon 4; assists: Schutte 31, Allen, Tompkins.