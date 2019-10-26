MACKINAW -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-19, 25-12 over Tremont in the consolation championship of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament on Saturday.
Jessica Freehill had 14 kills for GCMS (18-13) while Rylee Tompkins had one block, Madison McCreary had nine digs, Mady Schutte had 19 assists and Payton Allen had 13 service points.
