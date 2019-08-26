CISSNA PARK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-19, 25-18 Monday in its season opener against Danville Schlarman.
"It's always good to get that first one," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said.
The Falcons started game one with a 5-1 lead. After Schlarman cut its deficit to 5-4, GCMS responded with three straight points, including two kills from
Jessica Freehill, who finished the match with nine kills.
"I thought she did a really nice job putting the ball way when we found her," Rubarts said.
An ace by Lindsey Heinz, who finished the match with eight digs, made the score 14-10. After Schlarman tied game one at 17-17 and GCMS sided out to reclaim the lead at 18-17, a tip over the net by Freehill extended the Falcons' lead to 19-17.
From there, GCMS scored five straight points -- including an ace by Emily Clinton, who finished the match with three aces, a kill by Freehill and a kill and a block by Ryleigh Brown -- to extend its advantage to 24-17.
Brown finished the match with two blocks.
"She did a really nice job. She's pretty new to volleyball as of last year," Rubarts said. "This is her second year, and we're expecting really good things from her this year, for sure. She gave us some nice reps."
Rylee Tompkins tipped the ball over the net to score the first point of game two for GCMS.
Another Clinton ace made the score 4-1 and an ace by Alex Kafer made it 6-2. After Schlarman sided out, a block by Freehill made the score 7-3.
After Schlarman took a 10-8 lead, Clinton recorded a block to tie the game at 11-11.
Mady Schutte, who finished the match with 11 assists, recodred a block to cut a 14-12 GCMS deficit to 14-13.
"Mady Schutte's doing a really nice job of leading the team and running our offense," Rubarts said. "We're looking forward to seeing what she can do in her senior season as a setter."
Kills by Freehill extended GCMS leads to 16-14 and 19-16.
The Falcons ended game two on a five-point run that included an ace by Heinz and a block by Brown.
"I thought they did a really nice job of playing our game," Rubarts said. "We got quite a few kills during that match. It was just a good first match for us to start with to see what was going to work. I thought everybody who came in did a really nice job."
The Falcons will continue playing in the tournament's Navy Pool at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Hoopeston Area and 7:30 p.m. later that Thursday against Cissna Park.
GCMS def. Danville Schlarman 25-19, 25-18
At Cissna Park
For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 9; aces: Emily Clinton 3; blocks: Ryleigh Brown 2; digs: Lindsey Heinz 8; assists: Mady Schutte 11.