GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost in two sets to St. Joseph-Ogden on Monday.
Emily Clinton led the Falcons (9-7) in kills with three while Lindsey Heinz had six digs and Mady Schutte had two kills, three digs and three assists.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, GCMS 0
At Gibson City
For GCMS (9-7), kills: Emily Clinton 3, Mady Schutte 2, Payton Allen, Ryleigh Brown; aces: Kira Fuoss; blocks: Brown; digs: Lindsey Heinz 6, Allen 4, Alex Kafer 4, Madison McCreary 3, Mady Schutte 3, Brown; assists: Schutte 3, Heinz, Allen.