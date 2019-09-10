FLANAGAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-22 to Flanagan-Cornell on Tuesday.
Jessica Freehill had four kills and eight digs for GCMS (4-5, 0-2 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Mady Schutte had six assists, Madison McCreary had five service points and Lindsey Heinz had one block.
At Flanagan
