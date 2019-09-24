GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team entered Tuesday's match against El Paso-Gridley on a five-match winning streak.
Those five wins included victories over Heart of Illinois Conference foes Fieldcrest and Eureka.
"The HOIC is a very tough conference, but we’re building. We knocked off two really great teams in our conference last week," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts. "I’m very proud of the last week and a half that we’ve had, and we’re just going to keep building.”
The streak came to an end, however, as the Falcons lost 25-19, 25-13 to an EP-G team that improved to 18-2 overall and 5-0 in the HOIC.
“They’re very competitive," Rubarts said. "They have four very solid hitters and are just solid all the way around. They’ve been a quality program."
A kill by Jessica Freehill -- who finished the match with eight kills along with five digs and a block -- tied the first game at 1-1 before EP-G reclaimed the lead at 2-1. The Falcons (9-6, 3-3) scored the next three points to take a 4-2 lead before the Titans tallied two points to tie the game at 4-4.
Rylee Tompkins made a kill to give GCMS the lead at 5-4 before the Falcons extended their lead to 6-4, and then 7-5 after an EP-G sideout.
The Titans scored the next four points before GCMS tallied two points to tie the game at 7-7. EP-G proceeded to score 10 of the next 12 points before Emily Clinton recorded a kill to make the score 17-10.
After EP-G scored the next two points before GCMS rallied back with a 6-1 run as a Freehill kill made the score 2015.
Two blocks by Lindsey Heinz made the score 21-17 and 22-18 before EP-G scored the final three points to clinch the first game.
“We got blocks and touches, which was what we needed to do,” Rubarts said.
The Titans scored the first three points of game two before Tompkins recorded another kill. Kills by Freehill made the score 5-2 and 6-3 before EP-G extended its lead to 10-3.
Two more kills by Freehill decreased a GCMS deficit from 21-9 to 21-11. The Titans then scored four of the next six points to clinch the match as GCMS finished the match with 10 hitting errors and two service errors.
“We made a ton of errors. We had a bunch of unforced errors that we can control," Rubarts said. "That’s just something we need to work on.”
Mady Schutte had 12 assists and six digs while Madison McCreary and Payton Allen each had six digs as well. Allen also had five service points.
For EP-G, Madi Funk had 11 kills and two aces.
Following home matches on Monday against St. Joseph-Ogden and Tuesday against Tremont, the Falcons will travel to face Ridgeview on Thursday, Oct. 3, Dwight on Monday, Oct. 7 and Lexington on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
“We’re looking forward to the competition,” Rubarts said.
El Paso-Gridley def. GCMS 25-19, 25-13
At Gibson City
For EP-G (18-2, 5-0), kills: Madi Funk 11; aces: Funk 2; blocks: Sierra Carr, Sophia Lowery; digs: Sami Allen 12; assists: Addison Benedict 25; service points: Benedict 7, Allen 7.
For GCMS (9-6, 3-3), kills: Jessica Freehill 8, Payton Allen 2, Rylee Tompkins 2, Emily Clinton; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 2, Freehill; digs: Madison McCreary 6, Payton Allen 6, Mady Schutte 6, Freehill 5, Clinton 4, Ava Kurtenbach 2; assists: Mady Schutte 12, Heinz; service points: Payton Allen 5.