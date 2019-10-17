GIBSON CITY -- With a 25-16, 25-20 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School's volleyball team on Thursday, Tri-Valley clinched the Heart of Illinois Conference regular-season title and improved its record to 29-2 overall and 12-0 in the conference.
Despite the loss, GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said she was proud of her girls' effort.
“We knew it would be tough, but we knew if we played the way we are capable, we would hang," Rubarts said.
Senior-night recognition was held prior to the match for GCMS senior players Mady Schutte (who finished the match with 12 assists, six digs and one kill), Emily Clinton (seven digs, one kill) and Rylee Tompkins (one block, one kill).
“They have been crucial for the success of this program," Rubarts said.
The trio were part of Rubarts’ first class she coach in GCMS Middle School.
“It’s bittersweet for them to come in and play we knew they’re capable of," Rubarts said. "We’re going to miss their leadership and their dedication to the program, but we’re excited to see what we can do in the postseason.”
Thanks in part to a block by Jessica Freehill (11 kills, six digs, one block and one ace) and an ace by Payton Allen (two aces, four digs, one kill) helped give the Falcons a 5-1 lead in the first set before Tri-Valley scored two straight points to cut its deficit to 5-3.
Freehill tallied a couple of kills to make the score 6-3 and 7-5 before the Vikings scored the next four points to take a 9-7 lead.
After Freehill recorded a kill, Tri-Valley scored two more points and GCMS (16-12, 7-5) sided out before Kira Fuoss recorded an ace to cut the Falcons' deficit to 11-10.
From there, however, the Vikings went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 20-10. A kill by Schutte made the score 21-12, but Tri-Valley would score four of the next eight points to clinch the set victory.
"We got stuck in serve-receive a few times and couldn’t put a ball away, and then they kind of ran away with it after that, but we still put up a fight and came back," Rubarts said.
A kill by Tompkins tied the second set at 2-2 before Tri-Valley scored four straight points.
Kills by Allen and Freehill made the score 13-9 and 14-10, respectively, before the Vikings tallied three consecutive points. The Falcons sided out before a kill and an ace by Freehill cut GCMS's deficit to 17-12 and 18-14, respectively.
An ace by Allen made the score 23-19 and a kill by Freehill made it 24-20 before Tri-Valley scored the 25th point to clinch the match.
“We came out ready to go. We got stuck in a couple of serve-receives, but we never said die. We never let down," Rubarts said. "(A) 25-20 (loss) against a great program and a great team is excellent going into the conference tournament next week.”
Tri-Valley def. GCMS 25-16, 25-20
At Gibson City
For Tri-Valley (29-2, 12-0), kills: Kendall Peck 6, Alivia Larson 6; aces: Peck; blocks: Ashlyn Clayton 3.5; digs: Regan Danko 14; assists: Landry Warfel 11.
For GCMS (16-12, 7-5), kills: Jessica Freehill 11, Emily Clinton, Mady Schutte, Payton Allen, Rylee Tompkins; aces: Payton Allen 2, Jessica Freehill, Kira Fuoss; blocks: Rylee Tompkins, Jessica Freehill; digs: Madison McCreary 8, Emily Clinton 7, Jessica Freehill 6, Mady Schutte 6, Payton Allen 4, Lindsey Heinz 2; assists: Mady Schutte 12, Payton Allen, Madison McCreary; service points: Payton Allen 7.