PAXTON -- With a 25-16, 25-16 loss to Tolono Unity in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Paxton Regional on Tuesday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team finished its season with a record of 19-14.
For the three senior players -- Emily Clinton, Rylee Tompkins and Mady Schutte -- the Falcons' record is a steep improvment from a 1-24 record in 2016, a 5-23 record in 2017 and a 10-17 mark in 2018.
“That is tremendous growth for them and the program," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. "Starting from there and building with the great group of girls we still have coming up is going to be really fun.”
A couple of kills by Jessica Freehill gave GCMS an early 3-1 lead in the first set before Unity tied the game at 3-3 via a kill by Payton Kaiser. After Freehill -- who finished the match with six kills and eight digs -- tallied another kill to give the Falcons the lead back at 4-4, Kaiser tallied a game-tying kill and Unity claimed the lead at 5-4 via a kill by Emma Bleecher.
“Being able to get up in the first set really shows how tough we played,” Rubarts said. “We got ourselves down a little bit staying in a couple serve-receives for four, five or six points. That kind of dug us in a little bit of a hole, but I don’t discredit the girls’ fight.”
A Lily Glanzer kill extended a Rockets lead to 7-5.
“Lily Granzer was super-consistent for us," Unity head coach Kylie Hockersmith said. "(She had) no errors. She was just finding those open holes and seeing where things were open, and she was executing on those.”
Kaiser and Clinton -- who finished the match with four kills and two digs -- extended kills before Granzer and GCMS's Payton Allen -- who finished the match with two kills and five digs -- exchanged two more side-out kills to make the score 10-8. Emma Feisman tallied a kill and Karlie Roberts recorded an ace to extend the Rockets' lead to 12-8.
Bleecher had a couple of kills to help Unity extend its lead to 15-10. Destyne Duncan recorded an ace, Bleecher recorded an ace and Kaier tallied a block to help the Rockets extend their advantage to 21-10. After Lindsey Heinz -- who finished the match with two blocks and five digs -- recorded a block to help GCMS reduce its deficit to 21-13, Bleecher recorded a kill to make the score 22-13.
Allen recorded a block to make the score 22-15 before Glanzer and Clinton exchanged kills to make it 23-16.
"They came back and were diving for every ball. They were hustling. Nothing was dropping. They just had some really great hitters that we struggled to block," Rubarts said. "Overall, I am extremely proud of how they came out and battled with a really great team.”
After Allen and Glanzer exchanged kills to start the second set and Molly Kroon recorded an ace to give GCMS a 3-2 lead, Bleecher had a kill and a block to help Unity (31-5) erase a 4-2 deficit to tie the set.
“We were just getting into the groove of things and getting the jitters of the the way. Once we got past five points, I would say we were consistent. Bleecher always does a really good job for us,” Hockersmith said.
Ella Godsell had an ace to extend Unity's lead to 7-4 and GCMS sided out before Freehill and Unity's Maddy Moore exchanged kills to make the score 8-6.
Freehill and Bleecher exchanged side-out kills to make the score 11-7 before Clinton recorded a kill to cut a GCMS deficit to 12-9. Granzer and Emma Feisman each had a kill to help the Rockets extend their lead to 15-10.
Tompkins -- who finished the game with two kills and one block -- and Freehill each recorded a kill to cut GCMS's deficit to 15-12. Two Feisman kills helped extend Unity's lead to 19-12.
Tompkins and Bleecher exchanged kills before Kaiser, Bleecher and Aliyah McDaniel each recorded a kill to extend the Rockets' lead to 24-14. A Jalyn Powell kill clinched the match for Unity.
“We knew Unity was going to be a challenge," Rubarts said. "We were prepared and worked for a challenging game. You don’t get into the postseason without facing the best."
Tolono Unity def. GCMS 25-16, 25-16
At Paxton
For GCMS (19-14), kills: Jessica Freehill 6, Emily Clinton 4, Payton Allen 2, Rylee Tompkins 2; aces: Mady Schutte; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 2, Allen, Tompkins; digs: Madison McCreary 8, Freehill 8, Heinz 5, Allen 5, Clinton 2, Schutte 2, Alex Kafer; assists: Schutte 12, Clinton.