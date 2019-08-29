CISSNA PARK -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won both of its matches at the Timberwolf Tip-Off on Thursday.
In a 25-17, 25-20 win over Hoopeston Area, Jessica Freehill had eight kills and a block for the Falcons (3-0) while Molly Kroon had two aces and seven service points. Mady Schutte had 13 assists while Alex Kafer had five digs and Kira Fuoss had seven service points.
In another two-set win over Cissna Park, Freehill had 10 kills while Schutte had 16 assists, Kafer had 11 digs and seven service points and Kroon also had seven service points.
On Saturday, GCMS will face Kankakee and Paxton-Buckley-Loda at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, in the championship pool.
GCMS def. Hoopeston Area 25-17, 25-20
At Cissna Park
For GCMS, kills: Jessica Freehill 8; assists: Mady Schutte 13; digs: Alex Kafer 5; blocks: Freehill; aces: Molly Kroon 2; service points: Kira Fuoss 7, Molly Kroon 7.
GCMS 2, Cissna Park 0
At Cissna Park
Kills: Jessica Freehill 10; assists: Mady Schutte 16; digs: Alex Kafer 11; service points: Alex Kafer 7, Molly Kroon 7.