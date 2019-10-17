GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team won 25-12, 25-15 Tuesday over Heyworth.
Jessica Freehill had 10 kills, two aces, one block and 11 digs for GCMS (16-11) while Payton Allen had seven kills, eight digs and seven service points, Mady Schutte had 21 assists and 10 digs and Lindsey Heinz had one block and 11 digs.
Emily Clinton had three kills and nine digs.
TUESDAY, Oct. 15
GCMS def. Heyworth 25-12, 25-15
At Gibson City
For Heyworth (16-14), kills: Maggie Toepke 3; aces: Kelly Swope 2, Maggie Toepke 2; blocks: Kelly Swope 2; digs: Kelly Swope 6, Claire Post 6; assists: Claire Post 7; service points: Kelly Swope 7, Maggie Toepke 7.
For GCMS (16-11), kills: Jessica Freehill 10, Payton Allen 7, Emily Clinton 3, Lindsey Heinz; aces: Jessica Freehill 2, Mady Schutte, Payton Allen; blocks: Lindsey Heinz, Ryleigh Brown; digs: Lindsey Heinz 11, Jessica Freehill 11, Mady Schutte 10, Emily Clinton 9, Payton Allen 8, Kira Fuoss 2, Madison McCreary, Molly Kroon, Rylee Tompkins; assists: Mady Schutte 21, Emily Clinton, Lindsey Heinz, Madison McCreary; service points: Payton Allen 7.