COLFAX -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons age 14-and-under baseball team won 20-13 Thursday over Ridgeview.
The Falcons scored seven runs in the second inning, including RBI singles by Trevor Johnson, Getty Greer and Isaiah Johnson.
In the third inning, an RBI double by Chase Minion sent three runs across home plate and Kallen Robertson and Isaiah Johnson each hit an RBI single to extend GCMS's lead to 13-3.
An RBI single by Carter Kallal helped the Falcons extend their lead to 16-4 in the fourth inning. GCMS scored four more runs in the sixth inning.
Carter Kallal hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored while Isaiah Johnson hit 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Chase Minion drove in three runs.
On the mound, Chase Minion earned the win, allowing four runs -- one earned -- on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts through three innings.
Alex Ward allowed five runs -- three earned -- on six hits with one strikeout through two innings while Isaiah Johnson allowed four runs -- three earned -- on two walks through two-thirds of an inning and Trevor Johnson allowed no runs on no hits and one walk through one-third of an inning.
In a 9-3 loss to Pontiac Blue on Tuesday, June 4, Chase Minion double and drive in a run while Trevor Johnson and Kallen Robertson each had an RBI.
On the mound, Trevor Johnson took the loss as he allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings. Isaiah Johnson allowed one unearned run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings while Getty Greer allowed four runs -- one earned -- on four hits and one walk through 1 1/3 innings.
Nick Giroux hit 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs in a 19-5 loss to Pra on Saturday, June 1. Alex Ward had two RBIs in a 15-5 loss to Ridgeview on Thursday, May 23.
In an 11-4 win over DeLand-Weldon on Monday, May 20, Isaiah Johnson hit 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Phillip Littell homered, drove in three runs and scored two more and Noah Pickett had two RBIs.
THURSDAY, June 6
GCMS Falcons 14U 20, Ridgeview 13
GCMS 076 304 -- 20 12 4
RID 301 054 -- 13 13 3
W -- Chase Minion, 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, ER, 6 K, 2 BB. L -- Baxer, 3 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 8 BB.
GCMS -- Isaiah Johnson 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2B. Nick Giroux RBI, 2 R, 3 BB. Chase Minion 1-1, 3 RBIs, R, 4 BB. Alex Ward RBI, 2 BB. Phillip Littell 1-4, R. Ryan Carley 1-3, 2 R. Carson Maxey 1-3, 2 R. Carter Kallal 3-4, RBI, 2 R. Trevor Johnson 1-2, RBI, 2 R, 2 BB. Kallen Robertson 1-2, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB. Getty Greer 1-3, 2 RBIs, 3 R.
Ridgeview -- Tay 2 R. Stubblefield 1-4, R. Hoffman 1-4, 3 R. Whitefill 3-4, 3B, 4 RBIs, 4 R. Huff 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Behnke 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Mosier R. Tilltoson 3-3. Baxer 1-4.
TUESDAY, June 4
Pontiac Blue 9, GCMS Falcons 14U 3
GCMS 011 100 0 -- 3 4 4
PONT 100 134 x -- 9 13 3
W -- Chayse Knobbe, 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. L -- Trevor Johnson, 2.1 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
GCMS -- Isaiah Johnson 1-4, 2B, R. Isaiah Johnson 1-4, R. Chase Minion 1-2, RBI. Nick Giroux R. Alex Ward 1-3, R. Trevor Johnson 1-3, RBI. Kallen Robertson RBI.
Ridgeview -- Jacob Fogarty 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Zechariah Landstrom 1-3, 2 R. Keegan Foster 1-4. Tate Hendershott 1-1, R. Kylar Sorensen 1-3. Aaron Verdun 2-3. Chayse Knobbe 2-2, 2B, RBI, R. Dylan LeBlanc 2-3, 2 R. Ethan Schumm 2-3, 2B, 2 R.
SATURDAY, June 1
Pra 19, GCMS Falcons 14U 5
PRA 251 722 -- 19 10 0
GCMS 100 112 -- 5 5 10
GCMS pitching -- Getty Greer, 2 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 3 K, BB. Chase Minion, 2 IP, 4 H, 9 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 5 BB. Trevor Johnson, 2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, K, BB.
Pra hitting -- Lewis 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Goad 1-5, 2 R. Hartman 1-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Hoffman 3-4, RBI, 2 R. E. Hartman 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Vega 1-4, 2 R. Nimbler RBI, 3 R. Whitfill 1-4, 2 R. Wheeler 2 RBIs, R.
GCMS hitting -- Isaiah Johnson 1-1, 3 R. Chase Minion R. Nick Giroux 2-2, 2B, 3 RBIs. Alex Ward 1-2, 2B, RBI. Kallen Robertson R. Phillip Littell 1-2.
THURSDAY, May 23
Ridgeview 15, GCMS Falcons 14U 5
RID 000 195 -- 15 12 1
GCMS 110 030 -- 5 6 4
W -- Tilltoson, 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, 5 BB. L -- Getty Greer, IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB.
Ridgeview -- Hoffman R. Huff 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Stubblefield RBI, R. Crowley 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Whitefill 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Tilltoson 1-4, RBI, R. Behnke 2-2, RBI, R, 2 BB. Mosier 1-2, RBI, R, 2 BB. Baxer 1-4, R. Tay RBI, R. Hoffman 1-2, 2B, R.
GCMS -- Carson Maxey 1-1, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB. Isaiah Johnson 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Chase Minion 1-3. Carter Kallal 1-2, RBI, R. Alex Ward 1-3, 2 RBIs. Kallen Robertson 1-2, 3B. Trevor Johnson R. Phillip Littell RBI.
MONDAY, May 20
GCMS Falcons 11, DeLand-Weldon 4
GCMS 052 4 -- 11 8 3
DLND 102 1 -- 4 4 3
W -- Chase Minion, 2 IP, H, R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB.
GCMS -- Carson Maxey 1-2, RBI. Isaiah Johnson 2-3, 2B, RBI. Chase Minion 1-3, RBI. Alex Ward R. Ryan Carley 1-2, R. Trevor Johnson R, 2 BB. Kallen Robertson 1-2, RBI, R. Getty Greer R. Noah Pickett 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Leon Thornton R. Phillip Littell 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R.
THURSDAY, May 16
Lexington 14U 18, GCMS Falcons 14U 2
GCMS 200 0 -- 2 0 3
LEX 621 9 -- 18 10 2
W -- Friedmansty, 2 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. L -- Getty Greer, IP, 4 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB.
GCMS -- Carson Maxey R. Nick Giroux R.
Lexington -- Crouch 2 R. Friedmansty 1-3, 3B, 3 R. Mcgrunloh 3 R, 3 BB. Gaesch 2-2, 2 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R. Storm 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Hilt 1-3, RBI, R. Jones 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Maritin 2-2, 3 RBIs, R. Smith R. Atting RBI, R, 3 BB. Sennett 2 RBIs, 2 BB.