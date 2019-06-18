GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons age 14-and-under baseball team won 16-4 Tuesday over DeLand-Weldon.
In the first inning, the Falcons scored five runs to take a 5-1 lead.
Carson Maxey was hit by a pitch before Isaiah Johnson doubled to left field to send him home. After Carter Kallal reached bae on a fielder's choice, Chase Minion singled to right field to send Johnson and Kallal across home plate.
Phillip Littell singled before Minion scored on a steal of home plate and Littell crossed home plate on a Ryan Carley groundout.
The Falcons tallied 16 more runs in the fourth inning.
Littell led off the inning with a triple before scoring on a fielder's choice ground ball by Alex Ward. Ward crossed home plate as Carley reached base on an error.
Trevor Johnson singled to center field and Nick Giroux walked before Kallen Robertson sent Carley home with a bases-loaded walk. Getty Greer walked in the next at-bat to send Johnson across home plate.
Giroux crossed home plate on a Noah Pickett groundout. After Leon Thornton drew a walk, Maxey was hit by a pitch to send Robertson across home plate.
Isaiah Johnson walked to send Greer home before Minion doubled to right field with two outs to send Maxey and Johnson across home plate. In the next at-bat, Littell doubled to center field to send Kallal and Minion across home plate.
Littell finished the game hitting 3-for-3 while Isaiah Johnson hit 2-for-2 and Chase Minion went 2-for-3.
On the mound, Getty Greer earned the win as he allowed four runs -- one earned -- on one hit and three walks with four strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings. Trevor Johnson allowed no runs on no hits and one walk with three strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.
GCMS Falcons 14U 16, DeLand-Weldon 4
DW 103 0 -- 4 1 1
GCMS 500 (11) -- 16 9 3
W -- Getty Greer, 2.1 IP, H, 4 R, ER, 4 K, 3 BB.
GCMS -- Carson Maxey RBI, 2 R. Isaiah Johnson 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Carter Kallal 2 R. Chase Minion 2-3, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R. Phillip Littell 3-3, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Alex Ward 1-3, RBI, R. Ryan Carley 2 RBIs, R. Trevor Johnson 1-2, R. Nick Giroux R, 2 BB. Kallen Robertson RBI, R. Getty Greer RBI, R, 2 BB. Noah Pickett RBI.