JOLIET -- Two Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School students qualified for the USA Track and Field Hershey National Junior Olympics through the Champaign-based Vipers Track Club.
At the USATF Region 7 Junior Olympic Track and Field Championship, which was held July 11-14 at Joliet Memorial Stadium, Delanie Dykes, a recent GCMS graduate who will attend Northwest Missouri State this fall, finished fifth in the women's age 17-18 800-meter run with a time of 2:20.36.
Dykes also was part of the Vipers' women's age 17-18 4x400 relay that finished fifth with a time of 4:06.13. She qualified for the National Junior Olympics in both events.
Aidan Laughery, a GCMS sophomore-to-be, finished second in the boys' age 15-16 200-meter dash with a time of 22.83 seconds en route to qualifying for the National Junior Olympics in that event.
Laughery also finished fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.5 seconds.