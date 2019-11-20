Listen to this article

48TH ANNUAL GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNEY

At Gibson City

Red Pool

Fisher, Prairie Central, Tri-Point, Eureka

Black Pool

Warrensburg-Latham, Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, GCMS

MONDAY, Nov. 25

Eureka vs. Fisher, 5 p.m.

Iroquois West vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 6:30 p.m.

GCMS vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 26

Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.

Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 6:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27

Eureka vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.

Prairie Central vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 29

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.

Fisher vs. Tri-Point, 2:30 p.m.

Prairie Central vs. Eureka, 4 p.m.

GCMS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 30

Seventh-place game (Black fourth place vs. Red fourth place), 1 p.m.

Fifth-place game (Black third place vs. Red third place), 2:30 p.m.

Third-place game (Black second place vs. Red second place), 4 p.m.

Championship game (Black first place vs. Red first place), 5:30 p.m.