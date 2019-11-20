48TH ANNUAL GCMS THANKSGIVING TOURNEY
At Gibson City
Red Pool
Fisher, Prairie Central, Tri-Point, Eureka
Black Pool
Warrensburg-Latham, Armstrong-Potomac, Iroquois West, GCMS
MONDAY, Nov. 25
Eureka vs. Fisher, 5 p.m.
Iroquois West vs. Warrensburg-Latham, 6:30 p.m.
GCMS vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 26
Armstrong-Potomac vs. Iroquois West, 5 p.m.
Tri-Point vs. Prairie Central, 6:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham vs. GCMS, 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 27
Eureka vs. Tri-Point, 5 p.m.
Prairie Central vs. Fisher, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, Nov. 29
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Armstrong-Potomac, 1 p.m.
Fisher vs. Tri-Point, 2:30 p.m.
Prairie Central vs. Eureka, 4 p.m.
GCMS vs. Iroquois West, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Nov. 30
Seventh-place game (Black fourth place vs. Red fourth place), 1 p.m.
Fifth-place game (Black third place vs. Red third place), 2:30 p.m.
Third-place game (Black second place vs. Red second place), 4 p.m.
Championship game (Black first place vs. Red first place), 5:30 p.m.