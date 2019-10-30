PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team finished second in the Twin County Conference Tournament.
The Falcons lost 16-15 in the championship game on Wednesday.
Mallory Rosendahl and Sophia Ray each scored four points for GCMS as the Falcons and Wildcats ended the first quarter in a 4-4 tie. In the second quarter, Ray scored five points and Addison Kerchenfaut had two points as the Falcons went into halftime leading Cissna Park 11-7.
After going scoreless in the third quarter, GCMS scored four points in the fourth quarter as Ray and Kerchenfaut each scored two points. The Wildcats outscored the Falcons 9-4 in the fourth quarter, including a 6-4 advantage in the final quarter as Addison Lucht scored what would be the game-winning basket.
For Cissna Park, Ava Seggebruch was the leading scorer with seven points.
In the eighth-grade third-place game, GCMS defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 32-27.
The Falcons outscored 11-4 in the third quarter to extend a 14-13 halftime lead.
Mindy Brown and Savannah Shumate each scored four points in the third quarter for GCMS while Mallory Rosendahl added a basket and Cally Kroon made a free throw. Aubree Gooden and Bailey Bruns each made a basket for PBL during the quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Bruns scored nine points and Brooke Kleinert added a free throw to help PBL outscore GCMS 10-7 in the fourth quarter. Brown scored five points and Kyah Lee added a two-point basket for the Falcons.
Brown scored four points in the first quarter while Kate Kristensen made 3-of-4 free-throw attempts and Allison Spiller made a two-point basket to give GCMS a 9-8 lead. Kleinert, Gooden, Bailey Luebchow and Bruns each made a basket for PBL in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Kristensen scored three points and Brown had two points for the Falcons while Bruns had three points and Tessa Poplett had two points for the Panthers.
Brown finished the game with 15 points while Kristensen had six points and Shumate had four points. Rosendahl, Spiller and Lee each had two points while Kroon had one point.
For PBL, Bruns finished with 16 points while Gooden had four points, Kleinert had three points and Luebchow and Poplett each had two points.
8th-grade girls
GCMS 32, PBL 27
PBL 8 5 4 10 -- 27
GCMS 9 5 11 7 -- 32
PBL
Aubrey Busboom 0-0-0, Mackenzie Swan 0-0-0, Jordyn Goss 0-0-0, Brooke Kleinert 1-1-3, Aubree Gooden 2-0-4, Bailey Luebchow 1-0-2, Bailey Bruns 5-6-16, Tessa Poplett 1-0-2, Leah Eyre 0-0-0. Totals 10-7-27.
GCMS
Mallory Rosendahl 1-0-2, Savannah Shumate 2-0-4, Mindy Brown 7-1-15, Kate Kristensen 1-4-6, Cally Kroon 0-1-1, Allison Spiller 1-0-2, Kyah Lee 1-0-2. Totals 13-6-32.
7th-grade girls
Cissna Park 16, GCMS 15
GCMS 4 7 0 4 -- 15
CP 4 3 3 6 -- 16
GCMS
Mallory Rosendahl 1-0-2, Lizzie Giroux 0-0-0, Bella Young 0-0-0, Hadley Doman 0-0-0, Anna Warren 0-0-0, Bailey Grider 0-0-0, Sophia Ray 3-3-9, Addison Kerchenfaut 2-0-4. Totals 6-3-15.
Cissna Park
Addison Lucht 2-0-4, Julia Edelman 1-1-3, Kylicia Blackburn 0-0-0, Josie Neukomm 0-0-0 Addison Tipsord 1-0-2, Ava Seggebruch 3-1-7. Totals 7-2-16.