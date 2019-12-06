HOOPESTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team ended their season with a 26-19 loss to Prairie Central in Friday's IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game.
With the loss, the Falcons ended their season with a record of 16-6.
“That’s definitely something to be proud of," GCMS eighth-grade coach Katie Peterson said. "They can’t hang their heads for any of that. It was a good season. I look forward to watching them in high school.”
It was GCMS's third meeting with Prairie Central (16-8), which will face Peotone in the Peotone Sectional on Wednesday. The Falcons won one of the previous two meetings.
Baskets by Cally Kroon and Allison Spiller gave GCMS an early 4-2 lead before Kate Kristensen tallied a go-ahead free throw for the Falcons with 3:25 left in the first quarter.
Savannah Shoemate made a bucket that gave GCMS a 7-6 lead before tallying two free throws that made the score 9-8 with 18.9 seconds left in the first quarter. However, Prairie Central ended the quarter with a 10-9 lead.
In the second quarter, Prairie Central's Gyllian Davies made a 3-pointer before Mindy Brown made a basket to cut GCMS's deficit to 13-11.
The Hawks' Carmen Gradberg made a two-point bucket before a basket by Kristensen made the halftime score 15-13.
Kristensen scored GCMS's lone two points in the third quarter as Prairie Central ended the quarter with a 17-15 lead.
Through the first 1:04 of the fourth quarter, Kristensen and Brown combined to attempt six free throws, with Brown making one of her two attempts with 5:32 remaining to cut GCMS's deficit to 17-16.
From there, however, baskets by the Hawks' Luck Whitfill and Carmen Gradberg and a free throw by kelly Wilkey extended their team's lead to 22-16 with 2:16 left in the game.
Shoemate made a free throw with 1:22 remaining before two free throws by Gracie Edelman with 36.6 seconds left extended Prairie Central's lead to 24-17.
Shoemate made a basket to cut GCMS's deficit to 24-19 before Wilkey and Davies each made a free throw in the final 11 seconds of the game.
“They played really hard. They did everything I asked them to do, and
that’s all you can ask for. They have everything to be proud of," Peterson said.
“We had some chances, and at the end, they didn’t give up. They played through the entire game. They got some shots off and some steals at the end. It was good.”
Prairie Central 26, GCMS 19
PC 10 5 2 9 — 26
GCMS 9 4 2 4 — 19
Prairie Central
Gyllian Davies 1-1-4, Gracie Edelman 0-2-2, Kelly Wilkey 5-2-12, Makayla Gadberry 0-0-0, Lucy Whitfill 2-0-4, Aniya Young 0-0-0, Carmen Gradberg 2-0-4. Totals 10-5-26.
GCMS
Mallory Rosendahl 0-0-0, Brynn Boundy 0-0-0, Savannah Shoemate 2-3-7, Mindy Brown 1-1-3, Kate Kristensen 2-1-5, Cally Kroon 1-0-2, Allison Spiller 1-0-2. Totals 7-5-19.
3-pointers — Prairie Central (Davies).