CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team won 5-4 over a mixture of varsity and junior varsity players from Champaign Central on Saturday.
In the No. 1 singles match, Summer Roesch defeated Kate Schmidt 8-6.
"It was a hard fought match with many games having over 20 hits on each rally," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "Summer played very smart tennis and worked hard at moving her opponent around the court."
Roesch and Payton Beach won the No. 1 doubles match by defeating Schmidt/Mankin 8-6.
"Roesch was a beast at the net attacking every shot, while Beach covering the baseline placed many shots in the alleys," Petersen said.
In the No. 3 singles match, Lanie Celeschi defeated Lucy Moss 8-3.
"Lanie Celeschi had a fine showing on Saturday as well," Petersen said. "Celeschi was in control of the match the entire morning. Her serves were strong and consistent and she played with a lot of tenacity throughout the game."
Celeschi and Lexi Darbutt defeated Skiles/LeGrande 8-5.
"This is a new double's team for us and I was pleased to see how well their playing styles compliment each other," Petersen said.
Freshman Katie Steidinger won the No. 5 singles match over Amelie LeGrande by a score of 8-6.
"Katie continues to improve with every match and I look forward to her contributions this season," Petersen said.
Emily Hood (8-8) (7-5), London Hixson/Juli Sancken (8-6), London Hixson (6-3) and Katie Steidinger/Kadence Crowley (6-2) each won exhibition matches.
After hosting Watseka on Monday and Danville on Tuesday, GCMS will once again be at home for a match Thursday against Coal City.
"All great competition for our girls," Petersen said. "Can't wait to see how we do."