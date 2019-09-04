GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 to St. Thomas More on Tuesday.
The Falcons were able to win one game in each of their matches, with three matches resulting in three won games or more.
"Several of the lost games went to deuce as well. The girls played hard and came off the courts with thoughts about what they needed to work on at practice this week," Petersen said. "I love the fact that my girls are very good at assessing their weaknesses and their strengths on the courts. They are always willing to get back at it during practices to improve their games. The leadership of our seniors and juniors was phenomenal both on and off the courts last night. They are constantly cheering and supporting our young players.
"We had several young players in the line up last night playing in their first varsity game and even though they lost, they played well against a veteran team. Madison Brewer and Katie Steidinger were both able to get three games from their opponents, while our No. 3 doubles team of Lexi Cliff and Emily Hood went 8-6 in their match."
At Gibson City
STM 9, GCMS 0
SINGLES
Swisher (STM) def. Roesch 8-1; Schacht (STM) def. Celeschi 8-1; Mills (STM) def. Beach 8-2; Kelley (STM) def. Darbutt 8-1; Vavrik (STM) def. Brewer 8-3
DOUBLES
Schacht/Swisher (STM)def. Roesch/Beach 8-1; MIlls/Kelley (STM) def. Cushman/Christensen 8-3; Stipes/Hege (STM) def. Cliff/Hood 8-6.