URBANA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 5-4 to Urbana on Thursday.
Payton Beach defeated Amaris Rodriguez in the No. 4 singles match 6-1/6-1 in her first singles win this season.
"Payton played extremely well against her opponent and had control of her matches all evening," Petersen said.
Madison Brewer defeated M. Stesons in the No. 6 singles match 6-3/6-3.
"I was pleased to see Madison getting her first varsity win with a strong showing tonight," Petersen said. "She showed a lot of confidence in her play which is something we have been working on. She did a great job of placing the ball and getting her serves in."
The Falcons' other two wins were by forfeits.
"Katie Steidinger was playing well (in the No. 5 singles match), but her opponent had to come out due to heat exhaustion," Petersen said.
This left Urbana with not enough players to compete in the No. 3 doubles match, which would have been Steidinger and Grace Christensen for GCMS.
In the No. 1 singles match, Summer Roesch lost to S. Solava 6-4/6-2.
"(Summer) played very well," Petersen said. "Both girls had to have been tired as many points went to 20 hit rallies. Several of their games went to deuce multiple times. It was fun to watch the battle."
In the No. 1 doubles match, Roesch/Beach lost to Palacios/Solava 6-4/6-3.
Lanie Celeschi and Lexi Darbutt lost against Rana/Rodriquez. They lost the first set 6-3, came back 6-0 win in the second set, but ended up losing the tie breaker 11-9.
"Needless to say, I was very pleased with the girls' performances tonight," Petersen said. "They left it out on the courts, for sure."