GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 9-0 to Danville.
"Although we were able to take some games off the visiting team, we were not able to win a match," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. Our girls played solid tennis. They were getting their serves in and returning volleys, but just couldn't get their momentum going against a hard hitting team.
"Danville has always been an area powerhouse in tennis, and this year was no different. They are a very talented team and always fun to play against. I was proud of our girls for playing hard, adjusting their games, never giving up, and showing great sportsmanship on the courts."