GIBSON CITY -- Summer Roesch won 8-4 at No. 1 singles for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and teamed up with Payton Beach for another 8-3 victory at No. 1 doubles, but the Falcons dropped their home match to Coal City 6-3.
"The girls are looking very solid in their double's play and continue to improve with every match," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.
In the No. 2 doubles match, Riley Cushman and Grace Christensen won 8-6.
"Cushman and Christensen had a great mental game as they took the lead and never gave it up throughout their match," Petersen said.
With the loss, the Falcons went 1-2 during a stretch of three matches in one week.
"This has been a busy week for the Falcons, but the girls continue to work hard at their games and show an improvement in their skill set," Petersen said. "We look forward to hosting Maroa-Forsyth on Tuesday and then traveling to Urbana next Thursday."
At Gibson City
Coal City 6, GCMS 3
SINGLES
Roesch (G) def. Kenney 8-4; Stiles (C) def. Beach 8-5; Wickser (C) def. Celeschi 8-2; Barrus (C) def. Christensen 8-0; Flores (C) def. Steidinger 8-3; Coleman (C) def. Cushman 8-2
DOUBLES
Roesch/Beach (G) def. Groves/Leach 8-3; Cushman/Christensen (G) def. Prodehl/Roach 8-6; Hakey/Johnson (C) def. Celeschi/Darbutt 8-4.