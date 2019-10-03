CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team traveled to the Lindsay Courts to play against Champaign Central varsity team on Wednesday and lost 7-2.
Summer Roesch defeated Brooke Sholem 6-1/6-0.
"Summer had control of her match the entire evening," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "She has been working at being more aggressive at the net in her singles play. and it showed tonight."
Payton Beach defeated Kate Schmidt 6-0/3-6/10-8.
"Payton played a solid first set, but had some trouble with her second set," Petersen said. "She adjusted her play in the tiebreaker and came away with the win. She played some very smart tennis in the tie breaker and moved her girl around the courts and ultimately wore her opponent down. Both Payton and Summer have improved tremendously throughout the season which will help them as they prepare for sectionals in two weeks.
Riley Cushman lost against Willa Mankin 6-4/7-5.
"Many of Riley's games went to deuce and she played with a lot of intensity and was able to make some incredible shots during her match," Petersen said.
In exhibitions, Lexi Cliff/Madison Brewer won 8-6 and Katie Steidinger won 6-1.