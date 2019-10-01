GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team hosted Pontiac in its senior night match this past Monday.
The Falcons lost 8-1.
“Although we couldn’t get the team win, the girls played some strong matches,” GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. “I knew they were going to be tough this year as they beat us last year 8-1 and that team was all juniors, but I thought our girls played with a lot of tennis smarts and took many of their games to deuce.”
In the No. 2 singles match, senior Lanie Celeschi defeated Leah Waymen 8-6.
“Lanie continues to improve her game every time she steps on to the court,” Petersen said. “Her mental game and service skills are getting stronger too as we approach the end of our season.”
Another senior, Payton Beach lost. She was down 7-4, came back to tie her match at 7-7, but ended up losing 9-7.
“She gave it everything she had and I was pleased to see her stepping up her mental game as well,” Petersen said. “The other seniors, Summer Roesch and Riley Cushman had some intense competition, but played some great tennis in their losses and they never gave up. Overall, it was a night of solid tennis and I think the girls came away knowing that they had done their best against a strong Pontiac team.”