GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team defeated Watseka 5-4 on Monday.
Senior captain Summer Roesch led the way with wins in her singles and doubles matches.
At the No. 1 singles spot, she defeated Brianna Hanners 8-0. Roesch and Payton Beach then took down the team of Hanners and Hannah Morales by a score of 8-1.
"Roesch and Beach continue to fine tune their doubles play, and it showed on the courts last night," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.
Katie Steidinger defeated Emma Simmons in the No. 5 singles match by a score of 8-4.
Katie is playing very well as a freshman in the varsity lineup," Petersen said. "Her serves have been instrumental in her wins. She is very accurate and consistent, and those skills are vital to securing wins."
In the No. 6 singles match, Riley Cushman defeated Katelyn Hatch 8-6.
"It was great to see Riley in the singles lineup again," Petersen said. "She has been out to help rest a nagging hip injury, but she played a very tough match and came away with the win."
The team win came down to the last match of the evening, in which Lanie Celeschi and Lexi Darbutt defeated Zoey Krueger and Emma Simons 8-6 in a doubles match.
"Lanie Celeschi and Lexi Darbutt had a lot of pressure on their shoulders to begin the match, but they played with a lot of intensity and focused on getting the job done," Petersen said. "Their net play and serves were consistent and they never faltered in their communications on the court, which was a turning factor in the match. They played with a lot of grit."
At Gibson City
GCMS 5, Watseka 4
SINGLES
Roesch (G) def. Haners 8-0; Morales (W) def. Bech 8-5; Peters (W) def. Celeschi 8-4; Crosswell (W) def. Christensen 8-6; Steidinger (G) def. Simons 8-4; Cushman (G) def. Hatch 8-6
DOUBLES
Roesch/Beach (G) def. Haners/Morales 8-1; Peters/Crosswell (W) def. Christensen/Cushman 8-3; Celeschi/Darbutt (G) def. Krueger/Simons 8-6.