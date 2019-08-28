BRADLEY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost its season opener to Bradley Bourbonnais on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
"Although we lost, the girls played with a lot of heart and came away with some valuable insight into their games and playing style," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said. "We played a very experienced team with the majority of their players being seniors. We had several freshman and sophomores playing up in these matches and I was pleased to see how well they played against the seasoned veterans from Bradley."
"They did a great job of staying focused and not getting frustrated when they got down in their matches. It takes great character to go up against a strong opponent and walk away with smiles saying, 'That was fun.'"
In exhibition matches, senior captain Summer Roesch won her singles match 8-0.
In doubles, junior Rachel Quinley and sophomore Syda Schlickman won 8-3, senior captain Payton Beach and freshman Sydney Freese won 8-7, freshmen Lexi Cliff and Kadence Crowley won 8-2 and Roesch and junior Grace Christensen won 8-5.
On the junior varsity side, freshman Katie Steidinger lost 8-6 and freshman Lexi Cliff lost 8-5, but "played many of their lost game to deuce," according to Petersen.
"I was very pleased with our girls work ethic and sportsmanship," Petersen said. "Many of the girls have already told me what we need to work on in practice with service returns and net play being the two big skills we will be fine tuning this week in practice.
"I was also extremely happy with the leadership my four seniors showed on the courts. Their willingness to play with our younger players in the double matches to help improve their skills is invaluable to the success of our program getting stronger -- nice job, Riley Cushman, Lanie Celeschi, Summer Roesch and Payton Beach."