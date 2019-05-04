GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 6-2 Saturday over Clifton Central.
Madi Eberle pitched a three-hitter for GCMS (13-6), striking out 18 batters and walking none while allowing one earned run through all seven innings.
In the bottom of the second inning, Maci Bielfeldt doubled to left field and Dani Eckerty was hit by a pitch before Hannah Hathaway sent both runners home with a single to center field.
In the third inning, Lindsey Heinz walked with one out before Maci Bielfeldt reached base on an error that resulted in Heinz crossing home plate. Eckerty singled to right field to send Bielfeldt home.
Eberle led off the fifth inning with a single and Heinz reached base on a fielder's choice before Maci Bielfeldt hit a fielder's choice ground ball to send Eberle home. Another fielder's choice ground ball by Eckerty sent Heinz across home plate.
GCMS 6, Clifton Central 2
CC 000 200 0 -- 2 3 2
GCMS 022 020 x -- 6 4 0
W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 18 K, 0 BB. L -- Madelyn Meyer, 6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, BB.
Clifton Central -- Madelyn Meyer 1-3. Maci Romero 1-1, R. Kaylee Ketcherside 1-3, R.
GCMS (13-6) -- Madi Eberle 1-4, R. Lindsey Heinz 2 R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Dani Eckerty 1-2, 2 RBIs, R. Hannah Hathaway 1-3, 2 RBIs.