FARMER CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team won 21-13 over Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
The Falcons (15-6) scored three runs in the first inning, inlcuding a solo home run by Madi Eberle and a two-RBI double by Sadie Christensen.
In the second inning, GCMS scored five runs, including a three-run homer by Eberle.
Ashley Hyatt drew a walk and Hannah Hathaway singled before Hyatt scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.
The Falcons scored five more runs in the fifth inning.
Lindsey Heinz hit a two-RBI double and scored on a wild pitch Peyton Leonard sent two more runs home with a single.
In the sixth inning, GCMS scored five more runs, including an RBI single by Heinz and a two-RBI double by Peyton Leonard, to extend their lead to 19-13.
Hathaway finished the game hitting 4-for-4 while Eberle hit 3-for-3, Heinz went 3-for-4 and Peyton Leonard hit 2-for-6.
On the mound, Lauren Leonard was credited with the win as she allowed 13 runs -- 12 earned -- on 16 hits and three walks with six strikeouts through 4 2/3 innings pitched. Madi Eberle allowed no runs on one hit and no walks with six strikeouts through 2 1/3 innings en route to picking up the save.
GCMS 21, Blue Ridge 13
GCMS 351 055 2 -- 21 16 1
BR 351 130 0 -- 13 17 2
W -- Lauren Leonard, 4.2 IP, 16 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. L -- Evans, 5 IP, 14 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 5 K, 8 BB. S -- Madi Eberle, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 6 K, 0 BB.
GCMS (15-6) -- Emily Clinton 1-4, 3 R, 2 BB. Madi Eberle 3-3, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R, 3 BB. Lindsey Heinz 3-4, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Lauren Leonard 1-3, RBI. Faith Schultze RBI. Maci Bielfeldt R, 2 BB. Sadie Christensen 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 3 BB. Peyton Leonard 2-6, 2B, 4 RBIs. Ashley Hyatt 1-4, 2 R. Hannah Hathaway 4-4, 4 R. Megan Moody 2 R.
Blue Ridge -- Bennett 2-5, RBI, R. Voyles 3-5, 5 RBIs, 3 R. Place 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Young 3-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Manuel 3-4, RBI, R. Jamison 1-4, RBI. Zeigler 2-3, RBI, R. Baird R. Bradford 1-3, 2 R.