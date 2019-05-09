MAHOMET -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball team lost 5-2 to Mahomet-Seymour on Thursday.
The Falcons (15-7) scored their lone two runs in the fourth inning as Lauren Leonard and Maci Bielfeldt each hit a one-out single before scoring on a wild pitch.
On the mound, Madi Eberle struck out nine batters and walked three while allowing five runs -- two earned -- on seven hits. Eberle also hit a double at the plate.
Mahomet-Seymour 5, GCMS 2
GCMS 000 200 0 -- 2 5 3
MS 111 020 x -- 5 7 0
W -- Aubrie Shore, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 10 K, 3 BB. L -- Madi Eberle, 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 9 K, 3 BB.
GCMS (15-7) -- Madi Eberle 1-4, 2B. Lindsey Heinz 1-4. Lauren Leonard 1-4, R. Maci Bielfeldt 1-3, R. Dani Eckerty 1-2.
Mahomet-Seymour -- Samantha Tamburo 1-4, RBI. Aubrie Shore 1-3, 2B, R. Allison Nofziger 1-3, R. Julia McNaught 1-2, 2 R. Ashley Wheeler 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs. Carlee Scott R. Karley Yergler 1-3, 2B.