HOOPESTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 26-20 in the IESA Class 3A Hoopeston Area Regional championship game to the host Cornjerkers on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
In 1A, Cissna Park defeated Tri-Point 28-23 in the regional championship game at Kankakee Grace Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Tri-Point defeated Donovan 39-11 in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 25, while Cissna Park defeated Crescent City 30-15. Cissna Park (21-0) will play in the Rantoul St. Malachy Sectional at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.