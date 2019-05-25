CHARLESTON -- Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's 4x200 relay team earned a third-place medal at the iHSA Class 1A state meet on Saturday.
Seniors Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks and Ryland Holt and freshman Aidan Laughery finished the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:30. Spring Valley Hall (1:29.49) and Pana (1:29.89) finished first and second, respectively.
The foursome qualified for the final round of the 4x200 relay with a preliminary time of 1:30.44, the second-fastest among all state qualifiers. Spring Valley Hall had the fastest time at 1:30.18.
Sherrard (3:24.48), Morrison (3:24.95), Taylor Ridge Rockridge (3:25.54), Tremont (3:26.2), Pleasant Plains (3:26.37) and Watseka (3:27.36) finished ahead of GCMS in the finals.
GCMS's 4x400 relay team had the fastest preliminary time in the IHSA Class 1A boys' state track and field meet on Thursday.
GCMS's Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Aidan Laughery qualified for the Saturday's final round with a preliminary time of 3:25.41. In the finals, the foursome finished seventh with a time of 3:28.57.
The freshman Laughery also finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.18 seconds behind senior Cody Klein of Pana (21.57), senior Caine Wilson of Salt Fork (21.86) and senior Charles Stamps of Melrose Park Walther Christian (22.11). He qualified for the final round of the 200-meter dash with the fastest preliminary time (22.43 seconds) among all state qualifiers.
Laughery qualified for the finals in the 100-meter dash as well with a preliminary time of 10.95 seconds.
In the finals, Laughery finished seventh with a time of 11.07 seconds. He was the lone freshman in the finals of both the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and finished behind senior Cody Klein of Pana (10.85), junior Charles Stamps of Melrose Park Walther Christian (10.96), junior Makail Stanley of Argenta-Oreana (11.01), senior Adam Snedden of Princeville (11.03), senior Dalton Burk of Fisher (11.05) and junior Omavi Epps of St. Anne (11.05) in the latter race.