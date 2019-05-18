CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:19.66 in Saturday's final round of the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
In the finals of the 400-meter dash, Dykes finished ninth with a time of 1:02.01.
Dykes qualified for the final round of the 400-meter dash by finishing Thursday's preliminary race with a time of 1:00.36.
Dykes qualified for the finals of the 800-meter run with a preliminary time of 2:19.67.
Prior to finishing 10th in the finals of the discus with a throw of 124-0, teammate Claire Retherford may have been able to claim the longest break between events Thursday.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior traveled to Charleston for shot put and discus for the first time in her career, after two previous state tries in only the latter venture.
Retherford was Thursday’s opening thrower, leading off the first of four shot put heats around 11 a.m.
Her supporters had to enjoy those hurls for a long while, too, because it was the last they’d see of Retherford in the ring until after dinnertime.
Multiple lightning delays, paired with the use of just one discus ring for all action, meant Retherford and her fourth-flight cohorts saw their start time pushed past 6 p.m.
“I rested throughout the day,” Retherford said. “I really just put music on and just kept cool and calm and went and watched my teammates when they were running.”
Retherford persevered, however, and grabbed her first-ever state finals berth with a throw of 121-6.
“This year, it seems a little more calm to me,” Retherford said. “I guess I’m more used to it now. I’m a little less worried and a little more focused this year.”
Retherford finished her shot put season with a throw of 32-2 1/4 in preliminaries.
In the girls' 4x800 relay, Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach, Abigail Sizemore and Michaela Dykes finished their season with a time of 10:50.99.
GCMS finished tied for 33rd among 71 teams with a score of eight.