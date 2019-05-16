CHARLESTON -- Delanie Dykes of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls track and field team qualified for the final round of the 400-meter dash at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
Dykes finished Thursday's preliminary race with a time of 1:00.36.
Dykes also qualified for the finals of the 800-meter run with a preliminary time of 2:19.67.
Teammate Claire Retherford qualified for the finals of the discus with a preliminary throw of 121-6.
Retherford finished her shot put season with a throw of 32-2 1/4 in preliminaries.
In the girls' 4x800 relay, Leah Martin, Ava Kurtenbach, Abigail Sizemore and Michaela Dykes finished their season with a time of 10:50.99.