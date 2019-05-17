WATSEKA -- Aidan Laughery of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys track and field team will have a busy weekend at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
The freshman qualified for state in two individual events and was part of two state-qualifying relays.
The GCMS 4x200 relay squad (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt and Aidan Laughery) qualified for state with a first-place time of 1:31 in Friday's IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional.
The foursome of Bleich, Ricks, Holt and Laughery also finished first, and qualified for state, in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:28.16.
Laughery finished first, and qualified for state, in the 100-meter dash as well with a time of 11.39 seconds. He accomplished the same feat in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.84 seconds.
As a team, GCMS finished third in the meet with a score of 63 1/2. Clifton Central (122) and Watseka (72) finished first and second, respectively.
Bleich finished fourth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.37 seconds and fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.62 seconds.
Lane Short finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 5-9 while Holt tied for fifth with a jump of 5-7.
Awstace Grauer finished fourth in the long jump with a leap of 19-5 while Short finished 12th with a jump of 17-2 3/4.
Markus Miguel finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43-10 3/4 while Aaron Spears tied for 22nd with a time of 32-0 1/2.
Cullen Neal and Marcus Baillie finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault with heights of 8-6 and 8-3.
Isaiah Chatman finished sixth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.85 seconds while Caleb Dunham placed 12th with a time of 22.22 seconds.
Chatman tied for seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.13 seconds while Dunham finished 20th with a time of 56.47 seconds.
Grauer finished seventh in the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.74 seconds while Ethan Kasper finished 15th with a time of 57.15 seconds.
Braylen Kean and Kasper finished eighth and ninth, respectively, in the triple jump with leaps of 35-9 1/2 and 34-11 1/2.
The GCMS 4x800 relay team (Demetrio Francisco, Austin Elliott, Liam Killian, Christian Rodriguez) finished 10th with a time of 9:51.94.
The GCMS 4x100 relay team (Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Braylen Kean and Ryland Holt) finished 11th with a time of 47.33 seconds.
Miguel finished 12th in the discus with a throw of 106-5 while Zander Wier finished 18th with a throw of 87-8.
Ethan Freehill finished 16th in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13:00.38.
Austin Elliott and Kellen DeSchepper finished 18th and 19th, respectively, in the 800-meter run with times of 2:19.75 and 2:22.25. DeSchepper also finished 18th in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:25.54 while Christian Rodriguez finished 19th with a time of 5:27.09.
IHSA Class 1A boys
WATSEKA SECTIONAL
Team scores
1. Clifton Central, 122; 2. Watseka, 72; 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 63.5; 4. Tri-Valley, 48; 5. Ridgeview, 43; 6. Iroquois West, 35; 7. Bloomington Central Catholic, 34.5; 8. Kankakee McNamara, 32; 9. Heyworth, 30; 10. Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy, 24; 11. Dwight, 15; 12. St. Anne, 12; 13. Milford, 10; 14. Tri-Point, 6; 15. LeRoy, 5; 16. Momence, 4; 17. Beecher, 2.
100-meter dash
1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 11.39*; 2. Omavi Epps (STA) 11.42*; 3. Chandler Burrow (CC) 11.45; 4. Will Bergstrom (DWI) 11.46; 5. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 11.62.
200-meter dash
1. Aidan Laughery (GCMS) 22.84*; 2. Chandler Burrow (CC) 23.06*; 3. Mason Barr (RID) 23.19; 4. Caleb Bleich (GCMS) 23.37; 5. Dan Chastain (LER) 23.84.
400-meter dash
1. Devon Butler (HEY) 50.17*; 2. Jameson Cluver (WAT) 50.77*; 3. Timothy Harris (McNamara) 51.09*; 4. Caden Perry (CC) 52.75; 5. Josh Kofoed (LER) 52.86.
GCMS results -- 7. Awstace Grauer, 54.74; 15. Ethan Kasper, 57.15.
800-meter run
1. Jeremiah Norris (CC) 2:04.6*; 2. Trevor Swanson (CC) 2:04.7*; 3. Ernie Waterson (CCA) 2:05.03; 4. Mathew Kovich (TV) 2:07.35; 5. Josh Vogel (BCC) 2:07.69.
GCMS results -- 18. Austin Elliott, 2:19.75; 19. Kellen DeSchepper, 2:22.25.
1,600-meter run
1. Chase Provost (McNamara) 4:44.49*; 2. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 4:45.88*; 3. Drew Guimond (TV) 4:49.8; 4. Noah Penry (HEY) 4:51.45; 5. Justin Janssen (BEE) 4:54.72.
GCMS results -- 18. Kellen DeSchepper, 5:25.54; 19. Christian Rodriguez, 5:27.09.
3,200-meter run
1. Drew Guimond (TV) 10:02.3*; 2. Chase Provost (McNamara) 10:05.97*; 3. Isaiah Ditta (CC) 10:06.07*; 4. Jerod Snejberg (CC) 10:55.91; 5. Connor Price (IW) 10:57.58.
GCMS results -- 16. Ethan Freehill, 13:00.38.
110-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 14.63*; 2. Jefferson Caspary (CC) 15.56*; 3. Luke Myszka (TV) 15.89*; 4. Reece Ramirez (RID) 16.15; 5. Ethan Keller (WAT) 16.36.
GCMS results -- 6. Isaiah Chatman, 16.85; 12. Caleb Dunham, 22.22.
300-meter hurdles
1. Mason Barr (RID) 38.54*; 2. Ethan Keller (WAT) 40.48*; 3. Max Grant (IW) 41.68; 4. Dusty Manietta (DWI) 41.75; 5. Reece Ramirez (RID) 42.51.
GCMS results -- T7. Isaiah Chatman, 44.13; 20. Caleb Dunham, 56.47.
4x100 relay
1. Clifton Central, 43.89*; 2. Watseka, 44.34*; 3. Heyworth, 44.76; 4. Ridgeview, 44.91; 5. Dwight, 45.09.
GCMS results -- 11. Ethan Kasper, Isaiah Chatman, Braylen Kean, Ryland Holt, 47.33.
4x200 realy
1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Tyler Ricks, Ryland Holt, Aidan Laughery), 1:31*; 2. Clifton Central, 1:33.02*; 3. Cornerstone, 1:34.47; 4. Ridgeview, 1:34.56; 5. St. Anne, 1:36.39.
4x400 relay
1. GCMS (Caleb Bleich, Ryland Holt, Aidan Laughery, Tyler Ricks), 3:28.16*; Watseka, 3:31.6*; 3. Clifton Central, 3:32.25*; 4. Cornerstone, 3:35.74; 5. Dwight, 3:36.04.
4x800 relay
1. Clifton Central, 8:20.99*; 2. Iroquois West, 8:29.81*; 3. Tri-Valley, 8:43.16; 4. Central Catholic, 8:48.1; 5. Watseka, 8:55.79.
GCMS results -- 10. Demetrio Francisco, Austin Elliott, Liam Killian, Christian Rodriguez, 9:51.94.
High jump
1. Spencer Wells (MIL) 6-1*; 2. Max Grant (IW) 5-11*; 3. Sam Mason (BCC) 5-11*; 2. Sam mason (BCC) 5-11; 4. Lane Short (GCMS) 5-9; 5. Philip Yu (BCC) 5-7; 5. Ryland Holt (GCMS) 5-7.
Long jump
1. Devon Butler (HEY) 20-10 1/2*; 2. Keegan Zack (WAT) 20-8*; 3. Jacob Ritchie (TP) 19-8 1/2; 4. Awstace Grauer (GCMS) 19-5; 5. Caleb Kent (CC) 19-4 3/4.
GCMS results -- 12. Lane Short, 17-2 3/4.
Triple jump
1. Zachary Gerling (IW) 40-5 1/4*; 2. Keegan Zack (WAT) 40-1*; 3. Philip Yu (BCC) 38-10; 4. Raquain Coleman (MOM) 38-0; 5. Levi Zimmerman (RID) 36-7 1/4.
GCMS results -- 8. Braylen Kean, 35-9 1/2; 9. Ethan Kasper, 34-11 1/2.
Shot put
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 52-3 3/4*; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 47-6*; 3. Caleb Toberman (CC) 44-6 1/4; 4. Markus Miguel (GCMS) 43-10 3/4; 5. Cole Gagnon (McNamara) 43-0 3/4.
GCMS results -- T22. Aaron Spears, 32-0 1/2.
Discus
1. Rusty Kuhlmann (WAT) 148-1*; 2. Kodie Willis (CC) 142-1*; 3. Cole Gagnon (McNamara) 140-11*; 4. Jaren Means (BCC) 137-1; 5. Abe Rieke (DWI) 135-8.
GCMS results -- 12. Markus Miguel, 106-5; 18. Zander Wier, 87-8.
Pole vault
1. Ryan Steiner (TV) 13-9*; 2. Ridge Willard (CCA) 13-3*; 3. Isaac Whitaker (BCC) 13-3*; 4. Camdyn McFarland (TV) 11-9; 5. Cullen Neal (GCMS) 8-6.
GCMS results -- 6. Marcus Baillie, 8-3.
* -- state qualifier