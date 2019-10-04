WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley eighth-grade girls basketball team won 27-24 over Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday.
Mindy Brown led all scorers with 14 points for GCMS, which improved to 4-1 with the win.
The GCMS seventh-grade girls basketball team beat Watseka as well by a score of 26-18.
The seventh-grade Falcons are undefeated after winning 24-6 over Blue Ridge on Sept. 19, 20-10 over Hoopeston Area on Sept. 23, 16-11 over Fisher on Sept. 30 and 20-23 over Ridgeview on Tuesday, Oct. 1.