PAXTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 18-0 Thursday over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
The Falcons initiated their scoring with five runs in the first inning, starting with a triple to center field by Ty Cribbett that turned into an inside-the-park home run via a throwing error.
Cribbett finished the game hitting 3-for-3 with a second-inning double an RBI and two runs scored. David Hull also hit 3-for-3 with an RBI single to left field in the second inning, one of six runs GCMS scored in the second inning.
Brayden Elliott hit 3-for-3 as well with two runs scored.
On the mound, Elliott picked up the win for GCMS, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts through 2 2/3 innings pitched.
For PBL, Noah Steiner allowed five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and no walks with two strikeouts through one inning en route to picking up the loss.
Lucas Krumwiede allowed six runs -- two earned -- on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts through one inning.
Tyler Cole allowed seven runs -- two earned -- on three hits and one walk with one strikeout through one-third of an inning while Sawyer Floyd allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through two-thirds of an inning.
GCMS 18, PBL 0
GCMS 567 -- 18 14 0
PBL 000 -- 0 1 10
W -- Brayden Elliott, 2.2 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K, BB, L -- Noah Steiner, IP, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB.
GCMS -- Cribbett 3-3, 3B, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Elliott 3-3, 2 R. No. 17 1-1, RBI. Nettleton 1-4, RBI, 3 R. Price 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Johnson 1-3, RBI, 3 R. Hull 3-3, RBI, 2 R. Kallal R. Johnson 1-3, RBI, R. Kleist R.
PBL -- Brayden Griggs 1-1, 2B.