DANVILLE -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 4-1 over Danville Oakwood in the IESA Class 2A regional quarterfinals on Wednesday.
On the mound, Brayden Elliott picked up the win, allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts through 5 1/3 innings.
Elliott also hit 2-for-4 with an RBI while Johnson hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and Spencer Kleist had two RBIs.
Kleist sent both runners home in the second inning via a line-drive base hit to right field. The Falcons extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning via an RBI single. Elliott doubled to center field to send Kleist home in the fourth inning.
The fifth-seeded Falcons will face top-seeded Bismarck-Henning in the semifinals at 10 a.m. in Hoopeston.
GCMS 4, Oakwood 1
GCMS 021 100 0 -- 4 9 1
OAK 000 001 0 -- 1 5 2
W -- Brayden Elliott, 5.1 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K, 3 BB. L -- Loudyn Hughes, 3.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, K, 2 BB.
GCMS -- Ty Cribbett 1-3, 2B. Elliott 2-4, 2B. Nettleton 1-4. Price 1-4, R. Johnson 3-4, RBI. David Hull R. Carter Kallal R. Spencer Kleist 1-2, 2 RBIs, R.
Oakwood -- Cort Vermillion 1-3. Brody Taflinger R, 2 BB. Bryson Marcinko 2-3, 2B. Adam Watson 2-3, RBI.