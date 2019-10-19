GIBSON CITY -- Two teams from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and two more from Paxton-Buckley-Loda are moving on to the Central Illinois Football League's championship games.
The PBL Seniors defeated GCMS 8-0 in the CIFL semifinals on Saturday while the Panthers' Juniors team won 28-16 over Iroquois West. The GCMS Mighty Mites won 14-6 over Momence while the Falcons' Juniors won 28-8 over Momence.
The GCMS and PBL Juniors will face each other in the CIFL Juniors championship game at 3 p.m. next Saturday while the GCMS Mighty Mites will face Watseka at 1 p.m. and the PBL Seniors will face Iroquois West at 5 p.m.
All championship games will be played at John Boma Field in Gilman.